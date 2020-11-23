The AAA Four-Diamond Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina is now taking reservations in advance of their Dec. 1 reopening. Situated on its own private island in the British Virgin Islands, the resort will once again welcome overnight guests and marina visitors, following a months-long closure of the entire Caribbean territory earlier this year due to the coronavirus. Having completed extensive preparations to safely welcome guests back, the resort has reactivated its online reservation system.
“We’ve been working diligently to comply with the travel protocols laid out by the BVI government, and to make sure the return of our guests is as safe as possible so they can relax and enjoy this fabulous island retreat,” said resort General Manager Michael Schoonewagen. “Our resort guests have the entire island to themselves, with ample space to spread out and enjoy the stunning natural Caribbean beauty in complete privacy. And the marina is perfect for those who want to venture out on a wide variety of land and sea excursions that still meet health and safety measures.”
Several overnight options are available for both land guests and sailing vessels at the luxury resort. The property features 52 guest accommodations, including suites with gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas and private/oversized balconies, as well as a collection of two-, three-, four- and six-bedroom villas. The 55-slip marina can accommodate five mega yachts up to 170 feet. The resort boasts two private beaches, a waterfront infinity pool, an intimate spa, world-class dining, and access to dive and sailing charters, hiking, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling and more. An on-site boutique with high-end resort wear and accessories, a sundries shop offering grab and go options and a full-service provisions store with gourmet foods, fresh produce, meats, seafood, beer, wine, spirits and more are all available to resort and mooring guests.
All overnight guests at Scrub Island must adhere to a set of travel protocols and restrictions in accordance with guidelines established by the British Virgins Islands government, outlined on the destination’s official travel website. As a member of Marriott’s prestigious Autograph Collection, the resort also follows the brand’s Commitment to Clean program, providing a safe environment for guests and staff.
For reservations or more information, visit ScrubIsland.com or call 877-890-7444.