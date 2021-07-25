Let’s be realistic. Cheap furniture just doesn’t hold up very well in the islands, especially when a storm comes through. Blending comfort, quality and aesthetics, owners Ginny Edwards Maxwell and Grant Maxwell help St. Thomas “live beautifully” with their new Seachange furniture store, featuring upscale modern furniture chosen with the tropics in mind.
Ginny Edwards Maxwell, who was born and raised on St. Thomas, has been in the fashion industry most of her life. She was a model as a teenager and went to the Fashion Institute of Technology to study photography. She went on to become a successful model scout and manager. The first model she signed to an agency was a friend of the family, Lana Winter. Her most famous model is Hannah Davis Jeter, who started working with Edwards Maxwell since she was 14, and whom she still manages.
Grant Maxwell is a philosopher from Northern California who has written several philosophy books. The couple met in New York where he was playing in a band and working on his doctorate. They moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he went to high school and her parents had a summer house. After 10 years in Nashville, the Maxwells needed a change.
“Ginny really doesn’t like the cold and she really missed the water,” said Maxwell. “She would always tell our kids [Mason, 11 and Dylan, 5] stories about her childhood growing up here. It sounded so great, with room to run around on the beach, running around at Hull Bay Hideaway, so we decided to move to St. Thomas.”
The Maxwells came up with the idea for a quality furniture store because of Edwards Maxwell’s passion for architecture and interior design. It runs in the family. Her father, Don Edwards, was a builder throughout her childhood, and her mother, Susan, worked at Interiors in the 1980s. She is now a local artist that teaches at the University of the Virgin Islands.
“We’ve always really loved real estate and I’ve always loved interior design,” said Edwards Maxwell. “I always liked furniture definitely more than clothes. In fashion, the clothing aspect was never quite it for me. It was more about the aesthetics and the people in the fashion industry. I really love real estate and spaces and how they transform how you feel. When we decided to move back to St. Thomas, we decided we wanted to do something more in that realm. We just thought that would be a really good way to combine what we both like to do. I still manage the models as well, but we’re really excited to do something back here and something a little more concrete.”
“When we were thinking about what we could do, we wanted to find something that was somewhat more recession proof. We were thinking of what would people always need that we are passionate about. People will always need homes and will always need furniture to put in them,” added Maxwell.
With Seachange, the Maxwells bring in a different style of furniture that often isn’t available on the island. They specialize in well-made furniture in a modern minimalist style in a neutral palette.
“My philosophy is, especially in the Caribbean, there’s so much color outside our windows, that I like the interiors to not upstage the view,” said Edwards Maxwell.
Having grown up on St. Thomas, Edwards Maxwell thinks a lot about the materials of the furniture she orders. She chooses only pieces with performance fabrics and solid woods frames made of hard woods such as teak and walnut that won’t mold or deteriorate or become infested with termites. Her sister, Kitty Edwards, is the environmental outreach coordinator for CZM, so “she’s always kind of in the back of my mind” when Edwards Maxwell orders pieces. The goal is to bring things onto the island that will last.
“If you bring something here that’s poor quality, it goes into the landfill and it stays. In the states, you can kind of forget about it and drop it off somewhere and just get another, but here, I think we have to think more carefully about the environmental impact of the things that we import,” she said.
At Seachange, the Maxwells can help with guidance and advice for one room designs to full-scale projects. From layout to selection to delivery, they specialize in furnishing entire villas, homes and condos in elevated modern island style.
Everything in the store is available for purchase. Because of current supply chain issues, they try to keep as much in stock as they can, and everything that is on their website is already physically on island. Other items can be ordered as well, and they try to work within the confines of what is already in inventory at the factory. If a piece is in stock, they can often get it on island in two or three weeks and they can usually furnish an entire home within two months. They have several new items coming in each week.
Seachange also offers some home décor accessories such as decorative throw pillows, pottery by local artist Jessica Rosenberg and photos by local photographer Sara Swan. They will also have works by Edwards Maxwell’s mother, with more collaborations with other local artists to come.
Seachange opened just under a month ago, and they plan to add more to the mix, such as high-quality linens, quilts, more lighting and foam mattresses.
“I don’t want to bring in a bunch of random accessories that are cute, but are all made in China, so we’re carefully curating things,” Edwards Maxwell said.
Seachange is located at Crosswinds Plaza just outside of Red Hook. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 340-998-0388 or visit www.seachangevi.com.