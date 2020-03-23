For Seanise Jeffers, life is a song about possibilities. As a musician who is also developing a beauty product on the side, Jeffers believes in investing in dreams.
Jeffers, 24, is originally from Tortola, but grew up on St. Croix. She attended Central High School before studying marketing at Liberty University in Virginia.
Music is Jeffers’ passion, a gift she has nurtured all of her life, from junior high school to the Central High jazz band and the Elite Band. In college she joined a church band and during summer vacation and other breaks, she would book solo gigs at home. She returned to St. Croix in 2017 and performs with other musicians as Seanise & Friends for jump ups and regularly performs solo gigs at hotels and other venues. Determined not to be considered a solely local performer, she wants to take her music international. She has performed stateside and just returned from a music tour of England.
A five-week program Berklee College of Music in 2012 taught Jeffers just how serious the music industry can be, and her plans now include studying music business. She would like to help change the perception of women in the music industry.
“As a woman, I think we’re limited in a sense, based on societal standards,” she said. “You think ‘oh, I can’t do this or shouldn’t do that,’ and I wanted to prove to myself and prove to other women that if you love something, just give it a try, give it a go. Society, I think, has a pressure on women about not being musicians. When it comes to the music industry, we’re supposed to be sold a certain way. They say sex sells, but I want to prove that you don’t have to remove your clothes to be famous or do what you love. Just be yourself and be true to yourself.”
Meanwhile, Jeffers has been dabbling in the beauty business since late 2017. She has created a body butter that is organic and plant based. The final product is in development and being “tested out.”
“I wanted to create an organic hair product for my hair texture, because I couldn’t find something that works for me, but surprisingly it worked better on my skin than it did on my hair,” Jeffers said. “I did research on store bought products and saw how many chemicals are in them. Once you put things on your skin, it goes into your bloodstream, and I thought why not make a healthier alternative to moisturize our skin.”
Whether it’s music, a beauty product, or any other business opportunity, Jeffers feels it’s important to follow your dream, especially for the next generation.
“It’s good for them to change the way things have been done for years, where some people feel that you need to work for someone else the rest of your life. If you do enjoy working for someone, that’s fine, but it’s also okay to try to do something on your own.”
According to Jeffers, fear of competition shouldn’t stop anyone from taking the risk to start their own business or going solo.
“When I go shopping, I see several different orange juice brands. Not one company has stopped selling orange juice because another company is selling it as well. What one person may be able to offer, the other person many not be able to offer, so don’t let competition stop you.”
Commented