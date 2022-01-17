What’s there to do on island? Where should we eat? How do we get there?
These are questions Virgin Islands residents are familiar with, but not visitors who spend time trying to get in the best experience during their short time in the islands.
Answering those questions is now only a phone call away, and has turned into a business for Jinniah Dowdye. Owner of SeaShell Experiences, Dowdye creates custom vacations.
Born and raised on St. Thomas, Dowdye has worked in the hospitality industry since 2015, and “fell in love with helping guests create their own vacation.”
While working as a cashier at Moe’s Fresh Market, customers repeatedly asked Dowdye where they should go and what they should do. She realized there was a need for a business that addresses those questions so the guests didn’t have to waste any of their time on island, particularly those in vacation rentals.
“Most of the hotels here have concierge service available or have vacation planners on site. A lot of Airbnbs and private villas don’t have that service, so that’s one of my goals, to reach out to them and grab their attention, so before they arrive on island, their vacation is already planned out,” Dowdye said.
“They’ll have a customized itinerary with day-to-day activities for them to do,” Dowdye said. “A lot of people come on a three-day vacation, coming in on Friday and leaving on Monday. The time they take sitting at that vacation planning desk, they’re wasting their vacation away, so it’s better to have everything planned ahead of time,” she said.
With SeaShell Experiences, Dowdye may set up day sails, parasailing and other activities for one visitor, a couple, a group or a family, for as long as they stay on island. She’ll arrange restaurant reservations, airport pick up, car rentals, and beach, shopping, island and food tours. Groceries can be delivered, ready and waiting for their arrival. Should they want rose petals or balloons in the room for a special occasion, she’ll make it happen, she said.
The process is easy.
A vacationer fills out a questionnaire on the SeaShell Experiences website and Dowdye reaches out to them with a list of recommendations and then plans accordingly.
“It’s going to be tailored to what they want, not just what I want to promote,” Dowdye said. “Some vacation planners have specific vendors they work with. I’m trying not to go that route because not everybody may want the same experience. Some may want to be on a day sail with just them and their family, and some might want to go on a day sail with other people.”
Dowdye said the goal of her company is simple.
“We want them to really have a good time and enjoy themselves. That way, when they go back home, they spread the word and then more people will come and visit the islands,” she said.
Dowdye took a gamble opening SeaShell Experiences. Although she has experience in the hospitality industry, she had no experience in owning a business or how to market it. She intended to launch the business last year, but held off because of COVID-19. Everything wasn’t smooth sailing right away; she said she put SeaShell Experiences on social media at the beginning of the summer with little response.
“I had it on Facebook for a while, but I wasn’t gaining much traffic,” she said. “It’s a lot to learn. I started off not knowing much. I still have a lot I have to learn about marketing and advertising,” she said, adding she recently completed a website to drive traffic. ‘I’m learning as I go. I’m doing everything from scratch.”
As she continues to finetune the business, Dowdye said she has a lot of ideas in the works and hopes to someday work with larger groups and possibly with the Tourism Department.
“I’ve always been quiet and shy, so this is a huge big step for me — putting myself out there,” she said. “The fact that I even started is a major step in the right direction for me. As I go along, I’ll reach out and see what options there may be.”
For more information, visit www.seashellexperiences.com.