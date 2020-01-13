ST. THOMAS — One of the major costs of doing business is not the product or service being provided, but the office space itself, a cost that makes many would-be entrepreneurs think twice before starting their own business.
Additionally, many freelancers, startups and satellite employees who work from home occasionally require a professional space to consult with a client, hold a business meeting or host a small event. Some may just need a business address, while others might want a place to check on their business while enjoying their vacation in the Virgin Islands.
At SEAT Caribbean, the new shared coworking space conveniently located downtown on the waterfront on St. Thomas, members can enjoy a professional, creative workspace without the huge cost and inconvenience of opening an office of their own.
With SEAT Caribbean, which is scheduled to open on Friday, co-owners Jennifer Sequeira, Beverly Goodwine and Sonja Sulcer offer a unique approach to the coworking concept, nurturing the business, the mind and the body through their SEAT acronym: Supporting. Empowering. Advising. Training.
The idea started with Sequeira. An entrepreneurship professor at the college level who has owned a small business herself, her dream has long been assisting others to overcome obstacles in business. The coworking space was inspired by her son, Christopher, who was working from home as a consultant.
“He found a coworking space in New York and it changed his life,” she said. “It’s more than just providing a space. It’s the collaboration, the sharing of ideas, the networking and social interaction.”
With SEAT Caribbean, Sequeira hopes to build a foundation of support for new entrepreneurs through advice, training and guidance as well as provide a place where entrepreneurs of all different backgrounds can share ideas and creative thinking.
Goodwine brings health into the business model. With 28 years of experience as a natural health and wellness advocate, she has experience in physical therapy, massage and chiropractic. In addition, she is an event planner who held her first paid event at the age of nine and has done work for the Bush and Obama administrations. She believes that optimal health is a key component for a thriving business.
One of her contributions to SEAT Caribbean is the fully functional wellness section, with four hammocks for naps and anti-gravity aerial fitness. Licensed massage therapists and anti-gravity instructors as well as yoga instructors will be made available at discounted costs for members. They will also have access to grab and go nutritional snacks and beverages.
“It’s a very unique approach that sets us apart,” she said. “The focus will be on high impact, low time. It’s a modern holistic approach to entrepreneurship.”
The third co-owner, Sonja Sulcer, is based in the Washington, D.C. area. An innovation strategist with a degree in hospitality management from Stanford University and a lot of tech experience, her specialty is innovation in science and tech engineering, and she has done work for a number of governments and leaders of countries. She will frequently come to St. Thomas to lead strategy training.
In addition to creating a high energy, creative atmosphere, SEAT Caribbean, which recently received a Caribbean Innovation Challenge Micro Mentor Award, will also bring in experts in a variety of fields for workshops, seminars and other initiatives. They further seek to attract partnerships with larger corporations looking for a resort environment for “workcation” training sessions and workforce development. Their next big project will be an accelerator program for women.
SEAT Caribbean offers nine offices, a conference room, a small meeting room, a podcast/webinar room, soundproofed phone booths, dedicated desk areas and an open space for those who just need a space to plug in their computer, providing flexibility for a variety of business needs. Membership can be purchased with no long-term commitment for an hour, a day, a week or a month, with different packages available depending on the needs of the individual. A generator will ensure that electrical service will not be interrupted and high-speed internet is provided. They will eventually offer shuttle services as well.
“There’s a gap we are filling by providing these entrepreneurial services,” said Goodwine. “It matters who runs it, and we’re full of passion for entrepreneurs.”
An open house will be held Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a light reception to officially open the doors at SEAT Caribbean. On Saturday, Sulcer will be conducting a STEAM workshop for students with two experts to build Lego robots. The cost is $50 per student, with sessions at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visit their Facebook page or www.seatcaribbean.com or call 340-474-1156 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.