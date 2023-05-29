Secret Harbour Beach Resort has been named by Tripadvisor as being in the top 10% of hotels worldwide. The 64-unit privately owned boutique hotel property resort managed condominium property with full amenities has received the prestigious Travelers’ Choice award for 13 consecutive years.
The Travelers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver extraordinary experiences to travelers around the globe who have received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the previous 12 months.
Secret Harbour’s General Manager, Cory Santana, said that Secret Harbour Beach Resort is “thrilled to receive this award of excellence based on guest reviews. Our entire staff is focused on creating a welcoming and enjoyable guest experience with a warm Virgin Islands greeting and attentive staff in every department from the concierge, housekeeping, beach attendants, security, and operations team. We want guests to truly feel welcome, appreciated, and inspired in our peaceful beach paradise.”
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums on the beach and hillside combine with top-rated amenities including a tranquil beach for swimming and snorkeling, freshwater pool, fitness center, tennis courts and gift shop. Also on the property are the popular Sunset Grille and The Patio restaurants as well as Aqua Action watersports, scuba diving and charter boat excursions. For more information, visit www.secretharbourvi.com.