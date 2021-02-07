ST. JOHN — First, Shaibu Abdulai made a name for himself selling his crispy plantain chips and refreshing mango salsa.
Then his skills in the kitchen made him a sought-after chef for events and private dinners aboard yachts and at island villas.
He found a home on the second floor of The Marketplace with Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go, where his fresh and healthy meals, complete with vegetarian and vegan offerings, gained a robust following.
Now, the Culinary Institute of America-trained Ghana native has branched out yet again with Shaibu’s Garden Oasis, a fine dining venue located in the courtyard at Meada’s Plaza.
The Cruz Bay restaurant was “a long time coming,” said Abdulai’s wife and business partner, Julie Downard Abdulai. The couple laid the groundwork for Shaibu’s Garden Oasis over the last year and a half, with the pandemic pushing back their initial planned opening.
Abdulai has put his private chef services on hold for the moment, hoping instead that those wanting to hire him will opt to have their event in the large, lush restaurant space under the stars.
“It’s been great here under the moonlight and the stars, adding to the ambience that we hope to create,” said Abdulai. “When people come for dinner, it’s an indescribable experience. You may want to sit all evening and just enjoy the space.”
Those familiar with the space, where Rhumb Lines was once located, will note the expanded floor plan and brand new finishes. Access to the restaurant is now via the Franklin Powell Sr. Park.
Rolling planters set the framework for the dining area’s layout, and can be moved in any configuration to accommodate events. Table umbrellas are available in case of rain, but Abdulai keeps the umbrellas tucked away when they aren’t needed, preferring the night sky to be a part of his guest experience.
The renowned chef describes the cuisine at his new venue as “global fusion,” melding elements from his Ghanian heritage with West Indian staples like oxtail. There’s a full sushi menu, created by Alexis Herrera Veras, and well-known island pastry chef Aniece Evans is on board to sate every diner’s sweet tooth. Even the restaurant’s logo is a nod to the restaurateur’s Ghanian roots.
“The railings at the restaurant’s entrance have a heart-shaped emblem in them which caught my attention,” said Abdulai. “It’s like a sankofa, a Ghanian symbol that means return to your roots, return to pick from the past to propel you to your future, and it can also be represented with a bird whose head is turning backwards. So we built our logo off that with elements of the Virgin Islands. The bird’s body is a swirl like a hurricane, and it’s carrying an olive branch like the bird on the Virgin Islands flag. It’s two synergies marrying together — African and Caribbean roots.”
Abdulai said he’s formed relationships with farmers and fishermen throughout the territory, and he’ll rely heavily on what’s available seasonally to help guide his menu offerings.
“Whatever is growing on island — cashew, guava, gooseberry, sea grapes — it will all be featured on the menu as long as it’s in season and growing locally,” he said. “We only want to use local products as much as possible.”
Shaibu’s Garden Oasis also has en eye on the environment, and they’ve taken steps to reduce the restaurant’s waste. The restaurant has an in-house Smart Soda machine that transforms tap water into alkaline water, both still and sparkling, presented in glass bottles bearing the restaurant’s sankofa-inspired logo.
“It reduces the impact from importing branded water, which comes in and then the trash remains,” said Abdulai.
Abdulai and Downard said they hope visitors and residents alike will enjoy their new Cruz Bay venue.
“This is the next step in Shaibu’s elevation,” said Downard Abdulai. “He’s come a long way. The clientele who know him from his private chef service will come and love this experience just as much. We want this to be everybody’s place to go.”
Shaibu’s Garden Oasis is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., with eventual plans to expand for lunch service. Learn more at www.shaibusgardenoasis.com, follow the restaurant on Facebook, or call 340-776-7424.