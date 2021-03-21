It’s a big, confusing world out there that high school graduates suddenly find themselves in, with no preparation and no idea how to recognize opportunities or avoid disasters on their way to becoming successful. With the new nonprofit organization She-E-O Academy, CEO and founder Cequoyah George has created a program for young women by young women to develop the skills needed to navigate life after high school and into the business world.
A senior at the University of the Virgin Islands studying biology with a minor in political science, George worked with the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreations for two summers. She witnessed the amount of natural talent in the youth of the Virgin Islands, but in the end, knew most of them would be taking that talent elsewhere.
“When they reach my age and right before they graduate high school, they’ll get the thoughts that they need to move away because there are no opportunities here for them and there’s no one to actually help hone those skills,” said George. “That’s actually why She-E-O Academy started, because it’s my first step in creating the opportunities here so people don’t have to leave in order to want to be better. A lot of times it’s not even about not having opportunities, it’s about learning how to hone the skills that you have. That’s what a lot of people are missing, the how and the what to get where they want to go.”
At 23, George has been out of high school for almost six years. When she graduated, the general opinion was that there were only two options. You go to college if you are smart and into the military if you’re not. She moved away for a time to try and find better opportunities, but quickly realized she was not at all prepared for life. It was something she noticed among others of her generation as they struggled with mastering basic life skills instead of going after their goals, whether that was to finish college or start a business.
George decided to help her niece, now 19, teaching her all the different things she wished she knew herself when she first graduated. Seeing the dramatic difference in her niece’s mindset and in her future career plans, she realized she might be able to help other girls as well.
The pandemic gave George the time to form her idea and start putting together a plan. With the advice of members of the community such as former senator Bobby Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of the Department of Education Dr. Symra Brown and others, George formed the nonprofit She-E-O.
“It’s kind of like a Life 101 class,” she said. “It’s about learning the basic skills for life, but it’s also about helping to empower them to become their more authentic selves, because we live in a society where everyone is trying to fit the mold of what the perfect person is instead of actually being who they want to be and being what they are. In high school especially, it’s such a confusing time, and if there is someone there to help understand this, someone who went through it recently themselves, it really helps.”
Teenagers think their parents are too old to know what they are going through, said George, and today the world is a vastly different place. She knew she had to bridge that age gap with advice from someone closer to their age to be affective. She and her three fellow mentors, LaNique Bowry, M’kayla Sullivan and Meki’ya Thomas, are all either recent college graduates or seniors in college. Although someday George would like to start a program for young men, she is using her experience as a young woman herself first, trying to fit in and trying to find out who they are while trying to play the part of what people believe a woman should be.
The She-E-O program is based on five main topics. Sessions on Self-Care of the Female Body and Relationships and Sex are about “being true to who you are rather than who you think you ought to be.” The Success in Academics discussions focus on maneuvering high school and their current study and learning habits. The Power of Financial Literacy section is an introduction to things such as stocks, credit and taxes. Lastly, the Life After High School portion outlines the five options for a high school graduate: taking a year off, going straight into the working field, going to a trade school, joining the military or attending college. Whatever path they decide to take, says George, they can be successful at it by using the power of networking and making a plan, using planners and vision boards as templates for reaching their goals.
“I’m really pushing the power of networking and making a plan during that topic. It’s like they say, ‘Who you know will get you in the door, what you know will keep you there.’ I’m pushing that narrative of whatever you go into, get to know as many people as you can and make a plan. When you have an actual plan, it keeps you aligned with your future goals.”
The first session starts March 27 and will run through June 19, meeting every Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The sessions will be held in person, with limited numbers, social distancing and masks. The classes will be conducted as a discussion rather than a lecture to keep the girls engaged. They will also be required to come up with their own community outreach project to emphasize the importance of giving back.
“I had to try to figure out what would make a high schooler want to continue doing this, so throughout the whole program, each topic is connected to an activity or a workshop,” George said.
“We’ll have different members of the community that are skilled in different things like taxes or credit, or whatever our topic is that month, to come in and speak about their journey and their process, so the girls actually have the opportunity to see real people doing things that they may potentially want to do.”
The program is free and applications are available online at www.sheeoacademyvi.org.