ST. THOMAS — Starting, and even maintaining, a small business can be hard without the resources that larger companies have access to. To provide more than 30 “mom and pop” local businesses with exposure, networking opportunities and support from service providers and government agencies, Janette Millin Young is organizing a “Shop Local. Grow the Economy” Small Business Expo, for Saturday at Tutu Park Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A former Virgin Islands senator and organizer of Women Striving for Success, a forum for women to network to advance themselves personally and professionally, Millin Young understands the importance of supporting small local businesses.
“This is the first time I’ve dealt with such small mom and pop businesses and it’s actually quite exciting. I’m used to dealing with larger firms and corporations, so I decided I wanted to be a part of the growth of our smaller businesses and budding entrepreneurs,” she said. “Everybody who’s going to be there is either not a formal business yet and just exploring getting into business or they just got their business license. This is an opportunity to be promoted, let people know they are here, that they exist. Let’s make sure that our local businesses can prosper. By them prospering, all of us prosper. We want that dollar to remain in the community a little longer, and that only happens when it circulates among small businesses.”
More than 30 vendors will be participating, offering everything from hair and body products to clothing, jewelry, tarts, cakes, wines made from local fruits, coquito and more. Vendors range from a preteen selling lemonade to folks in their 70s.
Also on hand will be vendors who offer business services such as insurance, professional coaching and others such as Viya, FirstBank VI, the V.I. Economic Development Authority, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and the Office of the Governor to assist the vendors with their questions about doing business and what kind of tax incentives and other assistance is available.
“The EDA has so many programs. One of them is Enterprise Zone Commission that I authored the legislation for,” said Millin Young, who recently participated in a V.I. workforce summit. “My understanding is that it’s doing well, so I’d like to continue to promote it, because people look at the EDA as just for the EDCs and the high tax exemptions for multimillionaires, but there are also those tax incentives that are provided for our small businesses and there are more opportunities for them. They want to let people know how, just like the big guys, they can take advantage of these tax incentives, too.”
The support is not just for the vendors. While shopping for early Christmas gifts, members of the general public are welcome to come and ask questions and gather information about starting a new business.
Although it wasn’t an initial focus, the event is drawing the attention of buyers in the hospitality industry and Airbnb owners, and is growing into something that is a useful networking tool.
The event promises to be lively and fun, with music by DJ Robbie from WTSA and performances by the Piton Cultural Dancers. There will also be giveaways from Viya and other sponsors.
“I just want to be of service,” said Millin Young. “My point is to have the exposure and, of course, the conversations on supporting each other. That why I chose the theme that I chose. I want people to get into the habit of conversing about the fact that when we spend locally, the money circulates locally. When we buy from a big company that doesn’t always happen.”