The former Sirenusa vacation villa property in Cruz Bay has reopened after extensive renovations and upgrades by a new management group and is rebranded as The Hills, Saint John.
The 5-acre property, which is perhaps best known as the site of the methyl bromide poisoning of a Delaware family, was extensively damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria. It has been rebuilt to include a mix of 22 high-end two- three- and four-bedroom villas with spacious kitchens accented with marble, en suite baths with full body spray showers, spacious high ceiling living areas, private verandas and a selection of villas with private pools.
“Our guests will find every detail has been beautifully refreshed. Rebuilt exteriors, lovely landscaping, and interior upgrades are just the beginning of the new experience of The Hills,” said Villa Association President David Adams.
Guest experiences have also been enhanced with the addition of a fully equipped fitness center and The Clubhouse, a full-service restaurant, bar and activities center adjacent to the community pool with panoramic views of the Caribbean.
“Our new branding represents a renewed dedication to creating unforgettable memories as the luxury traveler’s villas of choice” explained Adams. “The Hills welcomes visitors to St. John as the ultimate Virgin Islands getaway. We invite travelers to set their compass and head for The Hills.”
In March 2015, the Delaware family was poisoned at Sirenusa when the unit below them was fumigated with the restricted-use pesticide methyl bromide.
Months after the incident, the family of four received a blessing from Pope Francis on his visit to the United States for the World Meeting of Families. At the time, Stephen Esmond was still suffering from tremors and struggling to speak and his two sons were conscious, but could barely move, according to CNN. Since then, the family has avoided public attention.
The pesticide company’s branch manager was sentenced to 12 months in prison in the case, and in November 2017, Terminix USVI was fined $4.6 million and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution to the EPA for response and clean-up costs at the St. John resort.
Terminix LP was sentenced to pay a fine of $4.6 million and ordered to perform community service.
