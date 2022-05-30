Two sisters have paired up to open Charlotte Amalie’s newest restaurant, Surf & Turf Bistro. Working side by side for most of their lives, the new restaurant is a dream come true for Alisha and Chadicia Mellow.
The sisters, originally from Dominica, grew up on St. Thomas, and both are alums of Charlotte Amalie High School. A year apart in age, it seemed they were destined to stick together, often working in the same restaurant. Many may recognize them from Kokopelli in Market Square East where they worked for 10 years.
Other than a year in New York for Chadicia, both sisters have steadily worked in the restaurant business at other well-known restaurants on island such as Hook Line and Sinker and Tavern on the Waterfront. They both attended the University of the Virgin Islands, with Chadicia studying hospitality management and Alisha studying accounting. Working as a bookkeeper for Jami Pfister, who prepares taxes for several island restaurants, Alisha got some invaluable experience in the practical side of the restaurant business.
“We always worked together. We went college together. We’ve always been together and we both always wanted to own a restaurant, so why not do it together?” Alisha asked. “The good thing about it is, I did accounting and she did hospitality management, so it kind of balances itself.”
After hurricanes Irma and Maria, the pair set their sights on taking over the Kokopelli space, but it was already spoken for. They then thought about doing something simpler with a food truck, but a moratorium was put on the number of food trucks that would be allowed on public property, so they couldn’t secure a permit. They saw online that the former Sharky’s across from Virgilio’s was available and they decided that would be a good location for them. They signed the lease at the end of March and opened at the beginning of May.
Before opening, there were some renovations to be done. The flooring had to be replaced and they expanded the bar. They put up new ceiling fans and renovated the bathroom, and all of the kitchen equipment is brand new. Because most of the previous clientele from Sharky’s were sports fans, they will soon be installing additional TVs to accommodate them.
The menu at Surf & Turf Bistro covers a wide range of prices to suit everyone’s budget.
“We didn’t want it to be too expensive, however, we do like good food,” said Alisha. “The locals, they like a good food. They like a good steak. They want to go out and eat nice but not so expensive, so we try our best to keep the menu at a decent price but also have a good steak, good seafood.”
Diners can order fresh Caribbean lobster or a grilled filet mignon or a surf & turf combo if they choose, or they can opt for a burger, wrap or pizza. They cater to vegans as well, with a vegan option in each menu category. They also offer daily specials.
“That’s why we went with ‘Surf & Turf.’ To me, surf is any seafood in general and turf is not just meat, it’s also land, because we cater to vegans as well, so we cater to everybody,” Alisha said.
Parking can be a problem during the day, so Surf & Turf offers curbside service. Customers can call in their order, then call when they arrive and their order will be brought to the car. Most of their lunch orders are takeout orders, though seating is available for both lunch and dinner. Reservations are welcome as are walk-ins.
Surf & Turf has been open for four weeks and the response has been good.
“So far, we’ve had a lot of local support. We’ve had a lot of good feedback and they’ve been really sweet to us. This is our fourth week now and every day it’s progressing, it’s getting better and better,” Alisha said.
Surf & Turf Bistro is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday, when it’s open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For reservations and to order takeout, call or text 340-998-2058. Visit their Surf N’ Turf Facebook or Instagram page and look for a grand opening announcement coming in early June.