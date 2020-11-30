Love of the ocean, good food and good wine have been the defining factors of Emily Weston’s life. With her new Six Nine Restaurant & Bar in Frederiksted, St. Croix, she combines all three in a spacious, open-air fine dining restaurant.
Weston grew up in England and first visited St. Croix during high school to participate in the leatherback turtle project at Sandy Point, where she fell in love with the turtles and the island. After earning an undergraduate degree in marine science and biology from the University of Miami and a master’s degree in marine biology from Florida Atlantic University, she made the move to St. Croix permanent. For several years she continued to work as a researcher on the leatherback sea turtle project. Since then, she has held several different positions, including coral reef researcher, environmental educator, veterinary technician, restaurant server and manager, bartender, scuba instructor and photographer. She has exhibited her photos in several galleries throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Putting her experiences in the marine and restaurant fields together, Weston combined the best of both worlds by starting a day sail business, Lyric Sails, offering sunset sails with live music and day charters.
“I really love the restaurant industry. I’ve always enjoyed food and I’ve always enjoyed wine, so it was a good fit and I liked the pace of it,” Weston said. “With my marine biology background and my love of the ocean, it all kind of came together with the boat. I merged the restaurant side of me and the marine biology side of me with boats and entertainment and hospitality all in one.”
After a couple of years concentrating on the boat, Weston found a spot in Frederiksted across from the pier and decided to open a cocktail lounge and restaurant where people could go for tapas and drinks before or after a sail. She opened Tap Deck Bar & Billiards in 2017, just before Hurricane Maria. For most, that would be a precarious time to start a business, but for Tap Deck, it turned out to be perfect timing. A FEMA ship full of linemen doing storm repairs was tied up at the pier right in front of the restaurant for months, and Tap Deck became their local hangout.
“We called it the “mansoon” because of the linemen that had come down,” she said. “That was great for Tap Deck, and we saw accelerated growth. We went from kind of being a slow and sleepy little bar to being one of the hot spots right after the storm.”
A rickety generator kept Tap Deck going, thanks to Weston’s boyfriend Joe Benscome, who is a diesel engine mechanic. Although Tap Deck had some damage from the storm, it was relatively minor. The boat, however, needed work, and Weston and Benscome had to regularly fly between St. Croix and Puerto Rico to do repairs themselves, since no one was available to do the work after the storm. The boat, Jolly Mon, was back on St. Croix by the end of that year and was sailing by 2018.
When the space just below Tap Deck became available, Weston felt she could fill a void on Frederiksted.
“At Tap Deck, although we did have a nice little wine list and we did have some great food, it was more like tapas,” she said. “I felt Frederiksted was missing that dining experience with steaks and seafood and pastas, a nice wine list and a fine dining ambiance, so that’s where Six Nine came in. The restaurant is in the courtyard just underneath Tap Deck, right there by the pier in Frederiksted. It was the old Pier 69 and the address is 69A King Street. It was called Pier 69 for about 30 years, so the name is kind of an homage to the old Pier 69 and the address.”
Just as Weston signed the lease for the new location, COVID hit. Tap Deck is indoors, so times have been challenging for the business, with COVID restrictions on bars and restaurants and indoor dining. Six Nine, however, is an open-air venue, which gave Weston a bit more confidence to move forward, and she planned to open the restaurant at the start of the busy season. She used the shut down time to do the build out, with the help of Benscome, who was also instrumental in building out Tap Deck.
Six Nine opened Nov. 5.
“It did kind of work out in timing for getting open,” Weston said. “We weren’t really held up by COVID. We had time to think about the build out and how we were going to do things, and we didn’t necessarily have to rush. It’s actually kind of nice, because it gives us time to work out the kinks, get the staff together and get everyone on the same page before we open for a full season and a full restaurant. Obviously, this coming season will be unpredictable. Business is a risk in general, so you just have to see where your cards fall and adapt to the situation, whatever happens.”
The executive chef at Six Nine is Brendan Kulaga, formerly at The Waves in Cane Bay. His upscale menu is a collection of seafood and steaks with Caribbean inspiration.
Six Nine serves lunch from noon to 3 p.m., dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 340-773-5227 for reservations or visit all sixninestx.com for more information on Six Nine, Tap Deck and Lyric Sails.