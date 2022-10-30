ST. THOMAS — Skin care is essential to growing old gracefully, particularly in the tropics, where the sun can do a great deal of damage. Besides traditional facials, Skincare and Waxing by Christy introduces the latest technology in skin care to St. Thomas with jet plasma treatments.
Christy Mitchell, originally from Oklahoma City, Okla., spent 10 years in San Diego working in the real estate business. More than eight years ago, looking for a life adventure, Mitchell met someone moving to St. Thomas and decided to join them.
When she got to the island, Mitchell realized that real estate wasn’t going to be her area of expertise, and decided to get her aesthetician license instead. A member of the Associated Skin Care Professionals, Mitchell is certified in many treatments such as Brazilian waxing, microcurrent, facial contouring massage, cool peels and more. She is continually training to add to her credentials and will be virtually attending a scientific aesthetics symposium with physicians and experts from all over the world in November.
“Skin is our largest organ. Giving it the right nutrients and products and self-care, we can regenerate and age gracefully, keeping our skin looking great as we age. That fascinates me, so I keep striving to find other ways to help people and myself to age gracefully. We can look great as we’re aging without doing anything invasive like plastic surgery.”
Many deep chemical peels are harsh and can cause severe swelling and redness and take up to two weeks for new skin to develop. Mitchell offers cool peels as an alternative that is not as aggressive or invasive and does not put skin through trauma. Cool peels keep the surface of your skin healthy by not compromising the outside layer of the skin, she says, regenerating the look of the skin and leaving it looking healthy and more youthful.
Microneedling is another technique Mitchell uses that’s “almost like aerating the skin.” Tiny punctures made with surgical grade needles penetrate the skin to allow serums or treatments to penetrate deeper down into the skin and stimulate your natural collagen, fibroblasts and elastin.
Mitchell also uses microcurrent, a form of massage using very low levels of electrical current that trigger the body’s natural cellular repair mechanisms. It helps relax muscles that are tight and stimulates new cell growth, lifting and toning muscles. It balances the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, heals acne and improves skin discolorations, a non-surgical alternative to facial cosmetic surgery and Botox.
“A lot of the movie stars will do this before a red carpet event, so I have one treatment that is called the Red Carpet Lift to make in immediate impression and give you that nice lift and glow for a special event,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell’s newest technique is plasma treatment, a treatment that her distributer assures her is found nowhere else on island.
Jet plasma uses a handheld device with individual medical grade chips that are wrapped and sealed with a circuit board inside. As the device glides over the skin, it reacts to the carbon dioxide that our bodies emit and forms a plasma gas that shrinks the outside layer of cells on the surface the skin. It tightens and brightens the skin, shrinks pores and promotes higher levels of collagen, improves acne, lightens the skin and helps treat hyperpigmentation. Its anti-inflammatory aspect helps treat keratosis, eczema and rosacea.
“The channels of the skin are opened, then I put a product on called Recovery that contains human stem cells to help penetrate down deeper into the skin. I finish with some other good products and for the next 12 hours, no makeup, no exercise, sauna or steam. The next day you’re good to go,” Mitchell said. “There’s no numbing and no discomfort on the surface of the skin, no pain and no down time, almost like a non-surgical face lift without any pain.”
Spot plasma treatments do involve a topical anesthesia. Although it is done with needles, the needle never actually touches the skin. As the needle gets close to the skin, it creates an arc of plasma that creates some minor wounding, like a small burn.
“This creates dots all over the face, but in between the dots are healthy cells, so again, your fibroblasts, cologne and elastin, everything rushes to those areas to tighten and smooth and get rid of lines and wrinkles,” Mitchell said. “Those dots take five to 10 days to fall off naturally and I give clients at-home care products to speed up recovery. It’s a little more invasive, but it’s still less downtime than going under the knife and it’s a lot less expensive.”
With all of these approaches to skin care, regular treatments are key to keeping your skin looking great.
“It’s like working out your body,” Mitchell says. “You don’t do it just once. You have to maintain it.”
Skincare and Waxing by Christy has a location on the northside in the Dorothea area, and also works out of Four Winds Plaza.
Visit viskincarebychristy.com for more information.