Whether you are considering opening your own business or are a longtime business owner who needs help to grow and remain relevant, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is ready to assist you with one-on-one consulting, workshops, online training, access to capital and other resources, or just plain good advice from someone who has been a business owner themselves.
The SBDC provides management assistance to current and prospective small business owners, offering one-stop service to individuals and small businesses by providing a wide variety of information and guidance. The program is a cooperative effort of the private sector, the educational community and federal, state and local governments.
There are now 63 SBDCs — one in every state (Texas has four, California has six), the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands — with a network of more than 900 service locations. In the Virgin Islands, the SBDC is funded partly through the Small Business Administration and partly from the University of the Virgin Islands.
“We want to work with a business for the life of the business not just the beginning, from starting to exit strategy,” said Ted Gutierrez, new state director for the SBDC in the Virgin Islands. After a 10-month vacancy, Gutierrez filled the state director position starting Aug. 1. He is based on St. Thomas.
Originally from Santa Fe, N.M. Gutierrez graduated with an MBA in business administration from the University of Redlands in California. Prior to accepting the job in the Virgin Islands, Gutierrez was the small business manager of the St. Louis SBDC. He has worked in economic development for the Office of Economic and Regional Development at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and was the managing director of the Jackson County Mass Transit District in Carbondale.
“For me, it was an opportunity to come to a place that hadn’t seen much growth, partially because of the economy and partly because of the hurricanes,” he said. “There’s a huge opportunity to grow the SBDC here.”
According to Gutierrez, one of the biggest challenges for small businesses is remaining relevant in today’s changing market.
“If you stay the way you are, you’ll no longer be relevant,” he said. “Mom and pop businesses need to evolve, change their business model or update it for what the market looks like today. We see a lot of small businesses with a misunderstanding of innovation, usually because of a mindset. Some don’t innovate because of technology or a reluctance to change things because that’s the way they’ve always done it. We want to avoid that happening here.”
Most of the people working at the SBDC have been small business owners themselves, and have firsthand knowledge of the pitfalls and challenges of doing business. With one-on-one counselling, they can connect clients with other clients, lenders and other businesses.
One major focus for Gutierrez is to help businesses become eligible for government contracts. The federal government is the biggest consumer in the world, and he believes it’s a big miss for small communities either not knowing they could get certified for government contract work, or not knowing how.
“Our main goal is to find a way to work with local shareholders to make it easier to run a business,” he said. “I firmly believe in building our economy from within, using local talent. That’s where you get generational success.”
Training sessions and workshops are offered at little to no cost. They cover various topics such as marketing, starting a business and developing a business plan. If they don’t have someone qualified in-house, the SBDC brings in UVI professors, the Economic Development Administration, banks and others in the private sector to conduct the class. The next free workshop, entitled “Utilizing the SBA Network to Start and Grow Your Business,” starts Oct. 24.
On the SBDCVI website, there is access to SmallBizU, a free online e-learning classroom designed to help clients find money to start their business, create a loan package, attract investors, create financial projections and learn about marketing and branding. Also online, the SBA Learning Center contains self-paced training courses, quick videos, web chats and more.
Locally, the SBDC noted it is making a difference. For the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2019, they served 212 clients in the territory, supported 961 jobs and helped start 12 new businesses, with an economic impact in the territory of $12,295,000.
“We are super pleased with the results, 100 percent,” said Gutierrez. “SBDC one of the best kept secrets in the islands.”
SBDC has offices in Nisky Center on St. Thomas, Kingshill on St. Croix and by appointment on St. John. Call 340-693-1694 on St. Thomas and St. John and 340-692-4294 on St. Croix or visit www.sbdcvi.org, Facebook, YouTube channel and Twitter @VISBDC.
