ST. THOMAS — The Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority awarded Lorrie Petersen, owner of Therapeutic Massage Center on St. Thomas, its 2023 Businesswoman of the Year award in a surprise ceremony on Saturday.
The sorority is committed to the development of youth and women in the community, and overcoming the social and cultural barriers to success that they face. During April, Iota Phi Lambda celebrates Business Month with activities to include public symposiums and seminars among others.
“We try to do anything and everything to enhance our community and the youth,” said Business Month Committee Chairperson Imogene Hodge Ottley during the ceremony. “We recognize local businesswomen in the St. Thomas-St. John district. We recognize business teachers in public high schools, we recognize business students in public high schools. We have sorority luncheons to honor local businesswomen. We sponsor business training and facilitate workshops for things such as Excel and Publisher, all the different modern tools we can use to communicate.”
Ottley explained that Peterson was chosen as the Businesswoman of the Year because of her commitment to her customers and to her community.
We choose women in the community and we look at what they normally do,” said Ottley. “Lorrie is an outstanding businessperson, a professional, and she sponsors a lot of different things. We find her to be a good corporate citizen. That’s one of the reasons why we chose her.”
Peterson is a graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School’s Class of 1979. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed 24 years of service. During that time, she was assigned to 11 duty stations, which included her selection to the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon and assignments on two ships, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Simon Lake. She rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Early in her military career, she felt firsthand the many benefits of massage therapy.
Peterson graduated from Potomac Massage Training Institute in Washington, DC. She is a nationally certified massage therapist and a member of the American Massage Therapy Association. She is certified in various massage modalities such as medical massage, hot stones, craniosacral, Ashiatsu, aromatherapy, prenatal and manual lymph drainage for lymphedema clients with side effects from cancer surgery. She opened Therapeutic Massage Center, LLC in 2004 with her mother, Cresida McClean Raimer.
Therapeutic Massage Center offers three distinct atmospheres, with a Caribbean Room, an African Room and an Oriental Room, as well as a dozen different massage options.
In addition to being a massage therapist, Peterson is also the author of “Spiritual Dietary Consciousness.” The book was borne out of her journey toward better health and well-being, and wanting to share that experience with others to help them embark on a journey of their own. It is filled with her personal stories about her own path to health and well-being.
“I didn’t expect this at all. This wasn’t even a thought,” said Peterson during the award ceremony. “It’s good to know you are appreciated, because I appreciate and I love what I do, and that’s what makes it so special. I love what I do. I love the people that I serve and I enjoy serving the community, and hopefully, early next year, we’re going to be adding an apprenticeship program. We’re going to be training a new generation of massage therapists.”
Peterson doesn’t take all the credit for her successful business.
“I have to say the business is not just mine,” she said. “From the beginning, family was there and they are still there, so it’s not just me. It’s a family affair. I thank my family for being there and supporting me for almost 20 years.”
Therapeutic Massage Center is located on Veterans Drive on St. Thomas next to Interiors. Business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.tmcvi.com or call 340-774-5808.