ST. THOMAS — After years living in Atlanta running her own successful Tropical Bliss Spa and Beauty Bar, Emeka Willis has returned home to open a St. Thomas location. She is also giving back to her community by mentoring and teaching local youths.
Willis was born and raised on St. Thomas, and after graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1995, moved to Georgia and became a degreed mortician.
“I always wanted to be in the beauty industry, but back in the day, your parents never saw retirement in the beauty industry, so my next favorite subject was science. I like the science of death,” Willis said.
Willis worked in the mortuary industry for a time, but when she started in customer service, she knew it wasn’t the career for her. She quit her job and enrolled in beauty school.
“I love to bring out the inner beauty in women,” she said. “I feel like a lot of women are self-conscious and don’t see the beauty that they have. What their main focus should be is having confidence and walking with their head held high.”
Willis became a manager for MAC cosmetics. Doing women’s makeup and hearing their stories, she feels she was pulling that confidence out of her clients and she and her staff had a large following. In addition, Willis started working with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” TV series, which led to doing makeup for a number of movies. She noticed that everyone wanted to cover their skin with makeup, but nobody was talking about skincare. She decided that should become her focus and opened Tropical Bliss Spa in Alpharetta, Georgia in 2018.
Some of her former staff membera at MAC were working on movie sets, and would refer celebrities to Willis. Although they have a lot of celebrity, director and producer clients, they also cater to the working woman.
When Willis came home to support her father, Louis Willis, in his 2008 Senate bid, a friend who owned a salon asked her to do some lashes for her clients. She began coming down once a year to apply lashes and built a steady clientele.
“A lot of the women here were not informed about skincare, and the light bulb went off for me, so I started doing facials,” Willis said. “I would take vacation from MAC to come here to do facials three or four times a year, and then it was once a month every year, and I decided it was time to open up a spa here. A lot of African Americans here are not educated on sunscreen and African Americans are leading in skin cancer. We think because we have melanin, we don’t need sunscreen, but we actually do.”
Willis partnered with a skincare line called Image Skincare, offering products that were cost-effective but still showed results, making it easier for clients to transition from over-the-counter products to a professional brand.
Tropical Bliss Spa, located in Crown Bay Center, boasts two individual treatment rooms as well as a couple’s room, a rainfall shower and a Sunlighten Chromotherapy Sauna, using new technology with 16 different options of colored infrared lights. It offers chemical peels, microdermabrasion, microcurrent dermaplaning, laser hair removal, anti-aging facials, seaweed wraps, sand scrubs, clay masks, reflexology, a chemical peel, an IPL machine that tightens the skin and more.
Although she’s a new local business owner, Willis is already giving back to the community. She is an aesthetics instructor at the Wheatley Skills Center. She was recently featured in the aesthetics chapter of the newest edition of the textbook Milady, used in many cosmetology schools.
“I’m going to donate the books to the Charlotte Amalie cosmetology program,” she said. “Why not see a local in your textbook? My sister and one of my best friend’s daughters were my models, so everyone in that chapter is from St. Thomas.”
Willis has also been the personal mentor for high school senior D’Naria Canton since Canton was in middle school. Willis has taught her the ins and outs of the spa industry, from inventory to facials to running the business. According to Willis, all Canton is lacking is her certificate in aesthetics. As soon as she graduates, she will be attending the Elaine Sterling Institute, an internationally recognized school of spa education in Atlanta, and upon completion, will be poised to manage the Tropical Bliss Atlanta location. This will allow Willis to take more time to focus on her next business venture.
“There’s a lot of talent down here, but I think it’s stifled, and we have to get the youth into the mentality knowing that sometimes you do have to leave the island and come back,” Willis said. “Sometimes you have to leave to expand and get the knowledge and then, of course, they can come back home. But when you leave the island, you come out of the box and you learn different cultures and you get more experience. It took me 27 years, but I came back and I’m ready to give back.”
Tropical Bliss is set to officially open Aug. 1, but Willis is taking reservations. She said, however, that the month is already almost completely booked in advance.
Call 404-975-3220 for more information or visit tropicalblissspa.com.