Visiting Puerto Rico’s eastern islands of Culebra, Culebrita and Vieques, known as the “Spanish Virgin Islands,” is now easier.
Over the past 15 months, the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) board has worked with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s legal staff in Washington, D.C., and in August, received an official CPB ruling that now makes it easier for VIPCA-member vessels to charter with guests between the USVI and Puerto Rico, clarifying entrance and departure requirements specifically for member yachts. The association has approximately 120 member vessels, which are both crewed multi-day “term” charter yachts and day charter yachts.
This development offers an alternative destination, giving charter guests the chance to enjoy lesser traveled cruising grounds, especially for U.S. citizens who may not hold a U.S. passport to visit the islands of both the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as Puerto Rico.
“With another recent increase in fees in neighboring islands, this is the perfect opportunity for day charter boats to market and explore both Culebra and Vieques. This will open up many new avenues for our industry,” said Garth Hudson, owner of Over The Line Charters, a powerboat rental and charter company based in St. Thomas.
“I am ecstatic that our yacht Starfish is now able to offer the ‘Spanish Virgin Islands’ to our guests,” said Jennifer Augspurger, chef and first mate aboard the 46-foot Leopard catamaran, Starfish, and VIPCA president. “The Spanish Virgins do not receive a lot of crewed charter yachts, so this is truly virgin charter grounds for those who are looking for a new destination. We can’t wait to share this ‘secret’ gem of a destination with our guests.”
“Opening up charter cruising from the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Spanish Virgin Islands will be a huge benefit to both U.S. territories,” said Capt. Brian Saupe, who owns and operates the Lagoon 440 sailing yacht, Altitude Adjustment.
