Spirit Airlines has announced that it will expand service to Puerto Rico with two new routes in December.
In addition to nonstop flights launched from Baltimore, Philadelphia and Tampa to San Juan earlier this year, the airline will introduce daily flights from Boston, Mass., and Newark, N.J., to San Juan, effective Dec. 19. Spirit will also launch an additional daily flight from Philadelphia, Pa., to San Juan starting March 1.
“We are constantly looking for growth opportunities in our network and we are so proud of the growth we have had in Puerto Rico over the years,” said John Kirby, Spirit’s vice president of Network Planning. “We are very excited to continue providing our guests low fares and nonstop flights to new destinations.”
Serving Puerto Rico for almost 20 years, Spirit Airlines also operates daily flights from Orlando and Fort Lauderdale to San Juan as well as flights from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando to Aguadilla in the northwest corner of Puerto Rico.
Spirit Airline operates more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.
