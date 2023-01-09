Getting more exercise and losing weight are two of the top New Year’s resolutions year after year. Why not resolve to have some fun as well, dancing the night away at the new Dazzled Dance, Eat, Drink bar and dance club?
The dance club in the old Mahogany Inn Courtyard in Christiansted is the new venue opened by Garincha Hilaire and his wife Jennifer from St. Croix Ballroom & Latin Dance Studio.
Hilaire was born in Haiti and moved to the states as a teenager. He studied theater and dance and eventually landed a job with the Arthur Murray International Dance Studio in New York. After a number of years there, he opened a dance studio of his own, and grew to include Take the Lead Dance Studio, West Philly Ballroom & Latin and Lansdowne Ballroom & Latin. After COVID-19 hit, the couple moved to St. Croix in 2020, purchased a piece of land and decided to build.
The Hilaires quickly realized there was a strong dance community on the island and opened St. Croix Ballroom & Latin Dance Studio on Strand Street in Christiansted in 2021, teaching a method of dance that he developed himself.
“I found a way to make it a lot easier for people to learn to dance,” Hilaire said. “It’s a simple method that requires the person to do three basic step exercises that can be used in 17 different dances. What makes us unique is that we bypass all the difficulties and we go directly to the fun part. That’s sort of the sole mission of St. Croix Ballroom & Latin, to make it fun and easy.”
St. Croix Ballroom & Latin offers a combination of private one-on-one lessons, group classes, private events, dance practice sessions and parties. They have partnered with a number of local bars and restaurants such as The Palms at Pelican Cove and Deep End Bar & Grill.
As popular as the studio became, they needed more space. In October, they opened Dazzled Dance, Eat, Drink in the old historic Mahogany Inn courtyard, providing a more social aspect where people will be able to eat, drink and dance the night away. (They are waiting for some equipment to arrive before opening the kitchen, hopefully by the end of the month, though the bar is open.) Rather than concrete, they built a better dance floor that is easier on the knees and they will offer live music. They hope to host dance recitals and other events as well.
“Eventually, we’ll have live music, that’s our hope,” Hilaire said. “There are a lot of beautiful musicians in town and we’d like to work with all of them. That’s our goal. At this point, I can’t imagine us going forward not having live music. It will enliven the space and we have built a little stage in front of the dance floor for the musicians.”
According to Hilaire, there are some great benefits to dancing, and it’s not just the exercise.
“Everybody looks at us on Facebook and sees all these people dancing and they think it’s all about all the moves that they need to have. But there are a lot of health benefits. It’s also so good for people mentally. It builds a lot of self-esteem and integrity. A lot of people look forward to it after a long week at work because they know it’s going to be a good time. Older people benefit a lot just by moving the body,” said Hilaire. “The other part is the joy. Someone asked me the other day why I love doing this and I said ‘look around and see all those faces, even the people sitting and watching, all of them have a smile on their face. That’s definitely a plus.’”
For more information, call 340-244-7470 or visit dazzledstx.com.