Chef Jamal Miranda moved up the old-fashioned way, literally starting with toasting bread and working in just about every position needed in a restaurant. Today, he is putting all that experience to good use with the new restaurant Le Cuisinier, which is in the former Breezez Restaurant location in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Born and raised on St. Croix, Miranda grew up surrounded by a family of cooks. He started working at Rum Runners on the boardwalk in Christiansted at the age of 14, where he was “the little helper.” He graduated to drying off silverware until one day the chef, Mark Bottle, was extremely busy and asked if he knew how to use a knife. He started dicing onions and peppers and soon went on to prepping and making sauces. He mastered the fry station, then the grill, and moved up to the sauté station. He took some time learning the front of the house, bussing tables and becoming a waiter before returning to the kitchen.
By then, Miranda was in high school at St. Croix Educational Complex and taking culinary classes at the vocational school. He credits his principal, Kurt Vialet, who went on to become a V.I. senator, with keeping him on his path. He graduated in 2007.
Because he was one of the top culinary students in his class, Miranda was part of the team competing in the SkillUSA competition featuring young chefs cooking Caribbean cuisine from several different islands. The team was mentored by the V.I. Culinary Team. They came home with a bronze ribbon.
When he returned from the competition, Miranda went full steam ahead in the work force, once again at Rum Runners, becoming kitchen supervisor at Carambola Resort on St. Croix, and eventually doing private caterings, celebrity chef gigs, weddings, doing pop-up sales such as seafood boils and entering the Taste of St. Croix event to get his name out.
By the time he created the dinner menu at the popular local Le Reine Chicken Shack, something the restaurant never had before, Miranda had made a name for himself and was drawing his own crowd. It was here that he cooked for television and celebrity Martha Stewart.
It was his mom, Janice Miranda, who found a tiny spot and convinced him it was time to open a diner of his own. He renovated the building during his time off and opened J&V Diner at the age of 25. Four years later, damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017 forced him to close the restaurant.
When new owners took over the Palms at Pelican Cove, they asked Miranda to fill their executive chef position. He was there for a short while before landing the job of kitchen supervisor and restaurant manager for all three of the Buccaneer Hotel’s restaurants.
“I loved it,” Miranda said. “Buccaneer really gave me that more professional stance in life, micromanaging, checking orders, doing inventory, the daily operation of a restaurant. That gave me a great insight of where I needed to be in life.”
While working as the executive chef at Cibone Restaurant in Frederiksted, Miranda heard that the owner of Breezez Restaurant at Club St. Croix had passed away. After spending some time checking out the operation, he put in a bid to take over the restaurant.
“I got a call at midnight from one of the board members of Club St. Croix to tell me ‘Hey chef, the restaurant is yours.’ I jumped up and ran straight into my closet with tears in my eyes. I could not believe it,” he said.
His family wasn’t about to let him do it all on his own. His mother, as well as his brother, Jeffery Miranda, and his sister-in-law, Anika, all came together to run the restaurant. They renovated the building and opened Le Cuisinier toward the end of February. Jeffrey Miranda was the one who came up with the name, Le Cuisinier, which is French for “The Cook Up.” That explains the concept of the restaurant as it serves an array of food that appeals to many different taste buds.
The regular menu has broad appeal, with options such as fresh local snapper, lamb lollipop chops, ribeye steaks and fresh blackened spiced salmon, and they are known for their lobster mac and cheese and their coconut curry sauce. They do their best to use as much fresh produce, local fish and local lamb as possible.
“We focus on fresh, not a style,” Miranda said. “I’m having a lot of Americans coming in that want to try our cuisine, our Caribbean food. Then we have our locals that have never left the island, and they want to try the American food because they grew up with all Caribbean food, so that’s how I get the locals and the Americans to have a nice sit-down meal, offering an array of options.”
Each night’s specials has a different theme. Monday is Caribbean night and Tuesday is taco night. Italian food is served up on Wednesday and sushi on Thursday. And Friday surf and turf is the focus and Saturday is seafood boil day. On Sunday, an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet with bottomless Mimosas is offered.
Although they are just getting started with the restaurant Miranda is already planning his next steps. He hopes to install a lobster tank and do private events.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Miranda was conducting cooking classes for different elementary schools and performing culinary demonstrations for University of the Virgin Islands culinary students. He also did healthy awareness cooking classes for Signa Insurance. All classes were suspended when the pandemic hit.
“We want to start working with the kids again,” he said. “Now that we have this huge establishment, we want to start bringing all those different things that I was doing to the restaurant itself. We will have nights like that, teaching kids healthy cooking.”
The next step, Miranda said, is to brand other chefs and highlight them. He wants to start training people to amass the next generation of local chefs who can help preserve local culinary culture.
“Keep pushing, V.I.,” he said. “I did it from young, and I know other people can, too. Don’t let anyone put you down. Every single day, try to raise your hand and try to touch the sky. Just try your best and elevate. Try your best to touch the sky.”
Hours are 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch, 4 to 6 p.m. for happy hour — half off beer — and a happy hour menu and dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 340-473-7795 for information.