ST. CROIX — At its annual Holiday Hope benefit, held at the Sion Farm Distillery, the St. Croix Hotel & Tourism Association raised funds to support the Richard Patrick Henry Hospitality Scholarship, CASA of the Virgin Islands and Caribbean Centers for Boys & Girls of the Virgin Islands.
Approximately 75 people attended, enjoying food by “Chef Aaron” and 40 Strand, a live raffle and basket raffle to raise funds during the event. Raffle items included hotel stays, excursions, air travel and more.
As part of the fundraiser, the organization also invited Marines from the Puerto Rico branch of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation to promote the Toys for Tots donation events on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
“We are excited to bring back the Holiday Hope tradition to St. Croix. The return of our annual event was a success. We look forward to sharing proceeds with our partner organizations as well as contributing to our scholarship fund for students in the tourism and hospitality field,” said St. Croix Hotel & Tourism Association President Suzanne Rosbach. “We have planned two events for 2020, including Christmas in July and Holiday Hope in December. We look forward to continued success in next year’s community outreach efforts.”
