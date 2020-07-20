With most live events indefinitely on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, promoters are increasingly turning to ticketed live stream events to keep alive not just the music industry, but industries such as yoga and personal fitness, business, training and countless others as well. Most ticketing platforms tack a fee onto each livestream ticket sold. What if you didn’t have to pay that fee? PromoTix on St. Croix does just that with PromoStream, their new livestream fee-free ticketing platform.
PromoTix owner William Royall has a lengthy background in advertising, marketing and event promotion. Originally from St. Petersburg, Fla., Royall operated an ad agency with offices in New York City and Orlando, Fla. His background in marketing, combined with his love of live music, led him into the promotions business, with a concert venue in central Florida and promotion for a music festival in Arkansas.
When Royall moved to St. Croix, he established PromoTix Corp., located in the UVI Research and Technology Park. PromoTix is a software platform designed to help event organizers promote and sell tickets to their events.
The company started as a marketing software platform and was integrated with other ticketing platforms such as Eventbrite, but they eventually ended up creating a ticketing side of the application of their own, introduced in March.
“We originally developed the platform for my own companies stateside, and when we implemented it the first year with the festival, we did an extra $170,000 in sales through the app,” he said. “I realized it was probably a good idea to brand it and offer it for sale to other event organizers.”
“We started to get a lot of attention and a lot of traction, and then COVID happened, and the entire events industry completely shut down,” said Royall. “There were no live events anywhere. It was inopportune timing for us, having just launched the ticketing side to our software. We as a team decided we needed to reevaluate what was next on our development timeline and see what we could come up with to help the industry out.”
The result was a streaming platform built inside their software, so it is fully integrated and ticketed through their free ticketing platform. Event organizers can stream their event online and pay as little as $2 per viewer per hour for the high-definition streaming data, for as many viewers as they can capture. This makes it affordable for both big events with thousands of viewers or small events with 20 participants or less. Large festival events that might draw 3,000 people can use the streaming platform in conjunction with a live event, when permitted again, for a nominal fee to possibly draw another 3,000 viewers, creating an additional revenue stream.
For someone like a yoga instructor, who is usually limited by space and the cost of the studio, streaming can save a lot of money. They can have an unlimited number of participants and teach right from their living room, only paying the data fee for the number of actual ticketed viewers. The total cost is based on the scale of the event, so organizers don’t have to put out a large amount of money before they know how many people are going to attend.
“We’re finding some of these people are making more money than they ever have and will probably continue to keep doing this even after COVID restrictions let up,” said Royall. “This can continue to supplement their income. There could be many applications, such as sales training, business events, technology training, personal fitness, live music events and more.”
The service is also much more secure, says Royall. For example, if an event is streaming on Facebook or YouTube and tickets are purchased through Eventbrite, a link to the stream is sent to the purchaser. Ticket buyers could share that link so others can watch it without ever buying a ticket. With PromoTix’s integrated system, event organizers can be sure everyone watching has bought their ticket.
PromoTix clients include the Backwoods at Mulberry Music Festival in Arkansas, a four-day event with 10,000 people attending, and Quebec’s DJ Snails, who has toured four major continents, released over 35 singles and surpassed 130 million streams. The Music is Life Festival on St. Thomas used the company’s marketing software for their last event and are planning to use their ticketing platform for next year’s event.
“There’s nothing out there like this, basically,” said Royall. “There is one other company that has a streaming platform built into their ticketing platform seamlessly like that, but they have a 19 percent ticket fee. So, our ticketing is fee-free, it’s secure and if the event organizer wants to control who’s watching, he can sell tickets and collect all the independent data from each user. Even having them register for a free event, at least you can collect all your viewer information that YouTube would never give you. We have started to describe it as kind of like the YouTube concept, but its pay-per-view on the micro level.”
For more information visit https://www.promotixapp.com/ promostream.