Without proper attention to cleanliness and hygiene, a nail salon can be a hotbed for infection. At the new Uzuri Hand & Foot Spa on St. Croix, owner Dr. Regina Flippin has made sanitation and sterilization a priority so clients can feel safe getting a manicure or pedicure, especially during the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. Flippin, originally from Memphis, Tenn., attended the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. She moved to St. Croix and opened Urban Foot Care Center in Orange Grove in 2012, though she still retains a practice in the Milwaukee area.
“I’ve always wanted to be a podiatrist. I love the feet and ankles,” said Flippin said. “What people don’t realize is that a fourth of the bones in the body are in the feet, so it’s very intricate. It’s our foundation.”
At Urban Foot Care Center, they treat “anything to do with the foot and ankle.” That includes treatment of bunions, hammer toes, ankle fractures, foot fractures, wound care and much more.
When she arrived on St. Croix, Flippin encountered a number of patients who had developed nail fungus and injuries from going to local nail salons, prompting her to open a state-of-the-art spa of her own to compliment her podiatric center and give people a safe and sanitary option.
“In the past year, I’ve had two patients who were diabetic that had to have amputations from getting cuts at the nail salon, and I’ve had to do surgery on three patients since December because they got cut and got an infection from a nail salon,” Flippin said. “I wanted to provide a safe haven for diabetic patients, patients with circulatory issues and just everybody, where they know that they’re getting a medical spa service, which is something we didn’t have here.”
She opened Uzuri Hand & Foot Spa earlier this year, just before the pandemic hit, which shut the spa down not long after it opened. Because Uzuri is spacious, they can safely socially distance and are open now that restrictions have eased, by appointment only.
Flippin put a tremendous amount of thought into sanitation and infection control at Uzuri, so much so, that little had to be changed to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines. As clients walk in the door, they are screened by an infection control person. They also use UVC lights for 15 minutes after everyone leaves, which “kills anything in the room that we couldn’t get to with our hands,” she said.
Because Uzuri is connected to an ambulatory surgical center (Uzuri shares a lobby with Urban Foot Care Center), so they are able to autoclave all of their instruments to hospital standards. Each client receives their own autoclavable pack with disposable instruments that is opened in front of them. After their treatment, a goodie bag of those instruments is given to them to take home, giving them comfort knowing that the instruments will not be reused. Also, higher quality flip flops are given at the door rather than the usual paper versions.
The equipment at Uzuri was also chosen with sanitation in mind. The pedicure stations use pipeless jets that, according to Flippin, are the only jets that have passed the national sanitary standards and certification requirements for disinfection by the National Sanitation Foundation, meaning they are guaranteed to clean 99.9 percent of bacteria. A backflow preventer valve has been installed in all of their plumbing as well, a device that allows water to flow in one direction but never in the opposite direction, to prevent water from being contaminated due to backflow.
Safety extends to product lines as well. All products are vegan or organic, even the nail polish, and they will only work on natural nails.
“A lot of people are into the artificial nails and gel nails. With gel nails, they’ve got to cure under a UVA light and that’s cancer-causing,” said Dr. Flippin, a cancer survivor herself. “In addition, studies have shown that artificial nails can harbor bacteria and viruses. There have even been recent studies that say the coronavirus can live in the artificial nail and the acrylic nail because you can’t wash between the artificial nail and the nailbed.”
Another state-of-the-art option at Uzuri is the Aquaroll. This massage system for the feet, ankles and legs uses 30,000 beads in a hydromechanical operation to activate microcirculation. Using a combination of hydrotherapy, pressotherapy, kneading, peeling, friction and percussion, it improves joint flexibility, drains swollen legs, improves circulation, relieves joint pain and increases range of motion while refreshing the skin, she said.
Although the medical aspects may sound clinical, the spa itself is luxurious and upscale, because, as Flippin puts it, she’s a “girly girl.” However, Uzuri also welcomes men.
“We wanted to tap into the man that likes to get manicures and pedicures and get pampered as well, so we have a gentleman’s room that is very rustic, very industrial, that caters to men. We serve complimentary beer, wine, alcoholic beverages, water, soda and juices, so he can sit back in his little man cave and have a beer,” she said.
For those who prefer a bit of privacy for any spa service, or want a couple’s spa treatment, Uzuri provides a private room. They also welcome small groups.
Uzuri is hoping to bring an aesthetician onboard within the next couple of months to offer facials, waxing and eyebrow threading.
Call 340-715-7778 for details.