ST. CROIX — Tenth- and 11th-grade students of St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism and the Academy of Finance recently attended a presentation by the Tourism Department to discuss the importance of preparing themselves to be the next generation of leaders in the Virgin Islands tourism industry, particularly on St. Croix.
Tourism’s Assistant Communications Director Sharon Rosario offered students practical advice on the hospitality industry, the importance of good customer service and other topics.
Drawing from her own career experiences working for a commercial airline and other travel-related jobs, Rosario told students “when choosing your career, choose something that makes you happy every day” and further encouraged them to “choose hospitality as your first choice.”
Rosario, a St. Croix native, says her passion for hospitality is partially attributed to St. Croix’s rich history.
“We reside in a living history book here in the Virgin Islands,” she said, adding, “Tourists love hanging out with the locals. They come here to experience our culture. What I like most about this business is sharing my home with visitors and seeing home through their eyes.”
The hospitality industry is not only comprises traditional hotel front-desk roles, Rosario reminded the students. The industry encompasses a wide range of professions, such as marketing, journalism, design, accounting, photography and entrepreneurship.
When it comes to contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in the Virgin Islands, Rosario said everyone has a part to play.
“Keeping local streets clean and litter-free is important and I encourage you to use travel as an opportunity to teach people about the Virgin Islands wherever you go,” she said. “Be proud of where you’re from.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.