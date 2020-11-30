The St. Lucia Tourism Authority has created a dedicated webpage detailing all of the destination’s Cyber Monday deals, making it easy to find the best options for future vacations. The site lists hotel specials and discounts up to 60% off, with many discounts valid for travel throughout 2021. Perks include room upgrades, complimentary wine and resort credits.
On the page, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority gives a nod of gratitude to travelers and expresses thanks to its visitors, providing inspiration for future guests. With Covid-19 safety protocols in place, Saint Lucia looks forward to welcoming vacationers when they are ready to travel and is open to visitors from around the world who present a Covid-19 CPR test taken within seven days of arrival, along with other protocols outlined at www.stlucia.org/covid-19.
Currently, more than a dozen signature attractions, restaurants and activities are available to guests to explore by land, sea and air. These include sailing along 100 miles of picturesque coastline, tasting local cuisine, soaking in the famed mud baths at the Sulphur Springs, ziplining through the rainforest and scuba diving.
Details can be found at www.stlucia.org by clicking Specials, or going directly to the Saint Lucia Cyber Monday specials page at www.stlucia.org/cyber-monday-specials.