ST. THOMAS — For Dr. Enrico Wensing, St. Thomas Dental isn’t just about healthy teeth. “Dentistry done beautifully” is a motto that reflects both the dental work and the experience of his patients. This brand-new practice pairs state-of-the-art equipment with well-thought-out details to make every dental visit as comfortable and easy as possible.
Originally from Canada, Wensing obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree at the University of Toronto. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and a member of the American Dental Association. Additionally, he holds a Certificate of Merit from the Clinical Masters Program in Implant Dentistry, awarded at New York University in 2017.
During his career as a dentist, Wensing has worked as a clinical instructor at the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, and on a Navaho reservation for the Indian Health Service in New Mexico for three years, going school to school with his mobile dentist’s office. He has also owned and operated private practices in both Toronto and Vermont.
In addition to dentistry, Wensing has been a scholar researcher with the Canadian Medical Foundation and the U.S. National Science Foundation. He holds a Master of Science degree in molecular genetics and a Ph.D. in psychology, which he applied to research on education for global sustainability, traveling to the Arctic, Finland, Sweden, Vienna and other global sites to study the effects of climate change on culture.
He met his wife, Dr. Carolyn Jones, fell in love and eventually moved to St. Thomas, where she has had a thriving medical practice on Raphune Hill for several years.
By 2017, Wensing’s research project was wrapping up, though he was still writing and publishing his work, and he was associated with another island dental office for a year. He decided to open his own comprehensive general dentistry office once again, and was starting that process when hurricanes Irma and Maria hit, temporarily putting a halt to his plans as he kept a watchful eye on the health of the medical industry on the island.
“We used Carolyn’s practice as an indicator after the storms, which reopened in October of 2017,” he said.
He found a location in the Royal Palms Building near Lockhart Elementary School in July 2018, but it wasn’t until the end of June that St. Thomas Dental had its soft opening, and the official opening just over a week ago.
“It was a frustrating, long process, but it was also good because it gave us the opportunity to really look at what we’re doing here. Starting from scratch, we had the opportunity to not only bring in the best of everything, but also use psychology from my Ph.D.”
Knowing a trip to the dentist can cause a lot of stress, Wensing planned every aspect of St. Thomas Dental down to the last detail, with the comfort of the patient mind, both physically and psychologically. He sourced the world for items such as extra comfortable upscale dental chairs and electric drills that significantly reduce the drilling sound to make his patients feel at ease.
As for techniques, Wensing stays current on the latest in dental care.
“Dentistry has been changing,” he said. “One key difference that we are implementing is healing instead of fixing. The focus used to be on preservation. Now we have a laser to determine enamel quality. Now it’s about healing the enamel long before a cavity emerges.”
Historically, fillings were made of amalgam, a liquid mercury and metal alloy mixture that required a larger area of the tooth to be excavated for support. At St. Thomas Dental, Wensing uses resins, which require a smaller area, and bio-active materials that stimulate the tooth to build tooth material. He also hopes to soon bring in a laser for the removal of cavities that would replace drills, making a visit to the dentist significantly less unpleasant, especially for children.
“As a business, I did a lot of homework,” said Wensing. “I looked at what makes a good business, and that’s service. There has to be integrity there. You can teach skills, but you can’t teach an attitude. We were lucky enough to have the opportunity to create an office that is caring and kind, ethically and morally correct, because it’s the right thing to do. We want the patient to experience beautiful care.”
Just as with any new business, challenges came and went. However, the biggest hurdle comes from insurance companies. After four attempts to contact Cigna Insurance to sign up as an accepted dentist for the many the Virgin Islands government employees on their dental program, Wensing said he was told that Cigna is not accepting any new Virgin Islands dentists into the program for the rest of the year. Since April, he has also been attempting to get accepted into the United Health Care plan, so far to no avail. To counter that, St. Thomas Dental has implemented a dental plan of its own, with six different memberships plans based on age, from “first tooth, first visit” to seniors. The plans make dental care more affordable at any stage of life, even without insurance, said Wensing.
St. Thomas Dental is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 340-776-0333.
