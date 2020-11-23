St. Thomas has been named the top cruise destination in the Caribbean for the second year in a row.
The award was determined by readers of Porthole Cruise Magazine, who voted for their favorite destination in the region in the publication’s 22nd Annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The results, published in the November/December 2020 issue of the magazine, also feature dozens of other reader favorites under the categories of best ships, best onboard experiences and best destinations.
“For St. Thomas to be chosen once again in the category of best Caribbean cruise destination, I think really illustrates that the U.S. Virgin Islands is doing something right,” said Bill Panoff, publisher and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise Magazine. “Our readers are avid travelers with high standards who really understand the nuance of cruise products, so they don’t make these choices lightly.”
Since reopening its doors to leisure visitors more than a month ago, the territory has welcomed several thousand guests to stimulate much-needed economic activity through their spending on accommodations, activities and attractions. The island also experienced a significant uptick in U.S. visitors, reporting more than a 200% year-over-year increase of all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 and Oct. 19 for all future travel.
Cruise industry analysis indicates steadfast interest in cruise experiences despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “No Sail” order, which had prevented cruise ships from sailing in U.S. waters during most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers are primarily concerned with being assured of each destination’s adherence to stringent health and safety protocols.
Porthole Cruise Magazine is a leading cruise-travel magazine, available on newsstands and online.