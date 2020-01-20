St. Thomas has been named one of the best fishing destinations in the Caribbean for 2020, according to FishingBooker.com.
“The list was based on a number of factors, such as user reviews, quality of fishing, and overall experience,” and resulted in a list of the 12 best fishing spots in the Caribbean, according to a news release.
“St. Thomas is a true paradise for any type of visitor. From some of the world’s most stunning beaches, to amazing nature, to numerous museums, forts, and historic houses, there’s something here for everyone. And anglers here are in for a treat! Offshore, they can expect to catch anything from marlin, mahi mahi, and sailfish, to tuna and wahoo, while inshore, kingfish, bonito, barracuda, and yellowtail snapper are biting,” according to the statement.
FishingBooker is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 30,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,950 cities worldwide.
Other destinations on the list include Montego Bay, Jamaica, Freeport, Bahamas, and Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
