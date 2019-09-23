Nicole Barry Travis, originally from St. Thomas, has been named a 2019 Tampa Business Woman of the Year. Director of community and economic development, Travis was the first female to be promoted to an executive leadership position with the city of Lakeland, Fla.
The daughter of Joanne U. Barry and the late Wilfred A. Barry Jr. of St. Thomas, Travis is a 1999 graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul High School and a former member of the Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra. She holds a bachelor of architecture from Hampton University in Virginia and a master of business administration from Florida Metropolitan University.
In her role as the director of community and economic development, Travis is responsible for building permits, code enforcement redevelopment, planning, neighborhood outreach, affordable housing and business economic development for the city.
“I am an intentional leader that focuses on daily results while leading with vision, inspiration and authenticity,” Travis said in her award submission materials. “This coupled with mentoring, coaching and leading from behind are the foundation to my success.”
Her success, she says, is “inspired by my mother’s career as a member of the Virgin Islands governor’s cabinet and is fueled by being the same role model for my two young daughters, niece and other young women that my work may inspire.”
