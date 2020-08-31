The St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and election of board members via Zoom recently, and the group tapped Shaine Gaspard, owner of Southland Gaming, president for the 2020-2021 term, and John P. Woods, owner of the Jaredian Design Group, as the first vice president/president elect.
Outgoing Chamber President Sebastiano Paiewonsky Cassinelli opened the meeting with a recap of some of the highlights during his tenure as president, which included the implementation of working groups comprising members of the private and public sectors with subject matter expertise.
“The premise is that by bringing these groups together and talking with, not at each other, better outcomes are available through a shared process,” said Cassinelli. “The cooperation between the two stakeholder groups — private and public sectors — is vital for moving initiatives forward irrespective of differing approaches or beliefs.”
Gaspard addressed the members during the meeting and thanked everyone for their support.
“No matter where you are in the business spectrum, business is not as usual,” he said. “Industries and small businesses have been devastated. Some people may think that this is the most unfortunate time to try to take on the challenges of the Chamber, and I get it, but I don’t believe it’s the worst time, either. I am not sure anybody can adequately understand the scope and challenges that we face in the near future, but here we are. There is no playbook on how to navigate business through a global pandemic. But I do know that the Virgin Islands’ success didn’t happen by accident and it didn’t happen overnight. We live in a symbiotic business ecosystem in the Virgin Islands where good businesses survive because of other good businesses.”
Board members elected to a two-year term include:
• Michael Allietta, president of International Private Bank.
• Scott Barber, president and CEO of Universal Business Supplies.
• Sharmane Brookes, vice president of commercial business at FirstBank, USVI.
• Sebastiano Paiewonsky Cassinelli, officer of Isidor Paiewonsky Associates and a co-managing member of St. Thomas Properties.
• Adriane Dudley, Esq. of Dudley Rich, LLP.
• Hugo Hodge Jr., executive vice president and general manager of Tantalus Systems for the Caribbean Basin.
• Navin Sakhrani, owner of Grand Jewelers.
• Rosa C. Thomas, owner of Payroll Vault, LLC.
Directors elected to a one year term include:
• Dr. Brendan Anzalone, CEO of AeroMD.
• Adrien Austin, co-founder of Drive Green VI.
• Dexter Freeman, manager of AT&T network operations.
• Charles Irons, general manager of real estate at Yacht Haven Grande.
• Tony Murray, president and CEO of Virgin Excursions and Virgin Port Services.
• Cassandra P. Webster, vice president and commercial relationship officer at Banco Popular.
• Brad Wilson, founder and CEO of Brad’s Deals.