What started out as a fitness motto for Wendell Claxton Jr. has turned into a business with a positive life message, SAVLYFE: Success, Ambition, Vision for Lyfe, a clothing brand with a new online store.
Claxton was born and raised on St. Croix. He graduated from Educational Complex High School in 2006 and by 2007, he was in the Marine Corps, where he spent 10 years, earning the rank of staff sargeant. He then moved to Houston, Texas, where he planned to pick up the trade of welding. Shortly thereafter, Hurricane Harvey hit the area, and a month later, the Virgin Islands experienced hurricanes Irma and Maria, so Claxton decided to move back to the islands to help the best he could. He got a job as a security guard during curfew for a couple of months before getting into the air-conditioning trade.
A year later, he and Michael Kadeem Pemberton opened Gas Lamp V.I., a restaurant catering to the millennial lifestyle, known for its coquito waffles. The restaurant closed in 2019 and Claxton returned to A/C work, eventually working at Limetree Refinery until its closure. He went back into the A/C industry on his own, this time to fund the side business he had been developing for 10 years: SAVLYFE. He promised himself that for the new year, he would work on SAVLYFE funding itself. He got his business license at the end of January and his website is now up and running. Within a little over two weeks, SAVLYFE has had more than 1,000 followers and more than $800 in products have been sold.
Losing his Limetree job “made me take my brand more seriously,” Claxton said. “This is my lucrative income right here, that I can pass on to my family for generational wealth, even though I don’t have any kids yet. Here’s a building block that’s already a foundation of something, and I can build on that and try something new. A lot of time and money has gone into this brand since 2012 to say in 2022, it’s an official business now.”
The origin of SAVLYFE started as a fitness motto to inspire and motivate people to join their local gym or fitness center, and quickly became popular as a symbol of the SAV lifestyle. The first SAVLYFE logo had an inverted A, but Claxton decided people interpreted as an upside-down pyramid with an eye, which some people may view as a negative symbol.
“When people think about ‘savage,’ they think about it as being associated with destruction or gang stuff, so I came up with tree idea as a positive message for both the young and the older community. SAVLYFE is for everybody, not just people of a certain age,” he said.
The tree represents life, Claxton said, and the curving and twisting motions of the roots shows that in life, there are different paths and directions, ups and downs that a person will go through during a lifetime to achieve their goals.
“In life, you have to be well rooted in order to achieve success. To have success, you have to have ambition, and once you have ambition, you have to have a vision to step forth and gain that success,” explained Claxton. “Obtain all three and you’re a “SAVAGE” in your field of profession. SAVLYFE is not just a movement; it’s a Lyfestyle.”
Claxton has also developed some new logos for the brand to represent himself. One is a bear logo, to show his “cute and cuddly side.” He has also developed a logo with a gorilla face baring its teeth. “When I’m working, that’s me right there.” Now he has added another logo of the bear on a rocket.
“Back in the day, they used to tell us that the sky’s the limit. The mentality I want to push now is to shoot for the stars. The sky is no longer the limit. You can go beyond the sky,” he said.
The SAVLYFE brand now includes hoodies, sweaters, onesies, shirts, crop tops, bandanas hats and more. Claxton is seeing a lot of interest from Japan, BVI, Barbados, Antigua, the U.S. and the USVI. The international Canadian rapper Tory Lanez wears his brand, said Claxton, as does Rakeem Christmas, and Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine, likes his hats.
“People say I’m on the fast track right now, but if you don’t keep feeding fuel to the fire, it will die down, so I’m going to keep that momentum,” Claxton said.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, for the whole month of February, get 25 percent off with the discount code savneedslovetoo. Visit www.savlyfe.com for more information and to shop.