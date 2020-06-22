ST. THOMAS — Sometimes, when tragedy strikes, opportunity follows. Hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked havoc on many St. Thomas resorts and hotels, and Bluebeard’s Castle was among the hardest hit. That included the iconic eateries at the hotel — Room with a View, Cabana Bar and Banana Tree Grille — which were completely destroyed. Fast forward two-and-a-half years and a pandemic later, and the team that brought us Greengo’s and Smoking Rooster have taken over and rebuilt the entire area with a fresh vibe, a new attitude, but of course, the same fabulous view.
Partners Jeff Lemen, Jason Slocum and Adrian Hale have had quite a successful run in the island restaurant industry in eight short years. They started with Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina on St. Thomas, a Mexican restaurant specializing in fine tequilas. They opened a second Greengo’s in San Juan in 2014, also a success. Next came Smoking Rooster in Havensight Mall, with meats smoked in-house and handmade sausages. They were preparing to open Greengo’s on St. John when the hurricanes hit, a location they have since opened.
Luck held out for the partners and none of the restaurants received much damage. Smoking Rooster was one of the first restaurants to open on St. Thomas after the storms. Greengo’s in downtown Charlotte Amalie was somewhat sheltered and the St. John location was still just a construction site, so little damage was done there.
When Lemen heard the leases for the restaurants were available at Bluebeard’s after the storms, they jumped at the chance. The pool bar was always a favorite hangout for him, and his wife Quincy once worked at the Cabana Bar.
Because the damage was immense, the whole area had to be rebuilt. Those familiar with the former restaurants will find it almost unrecognizable. The open and spacious design of Sunnyside Café and Castle Gastro Pub features one airy motif throughout, with retractable awnings and the focus on the stunning view of the harbor.
Learning a lesson from the hurricanes, much is made of concrete and stone. In fact, the huge blue bit boulder that was incorporated into the original structure near the pool was chipped away and used for the bar and walls.
“Our design concept for this pool area was to build it to make it look like it’s always been here, but at the same time, obviously fresh and new,” said Lemen.
They were just about ready to open Sunnyside Café and the Castle Gastro Pub when the pandemic hit and all restaurants were temporarily closed for seated dining.
“We were right around the corner from opening,” Lemen said. “We were literally holding onto the rocket and lighting the fuse and then everything just stopped.”
The team was able to hold on until restrictions eased. They opened earlier this month, but Lemen predicts that the islands will see more restaurant closures in the near future.
“The restaurant business was the hardest hit,” he said. “You’re going to see a lot of people who’ve been holding on like we did and now you’re working it at about 30 percent of your normal money.
“You’re going to see more drop when they realize this isn’t working. Some didn’t make it over to the other side and some are going to drop before it picks up. It’s unfortunate, but it’s going to happen that way.”
Sunnyside Café by the pool is currently open daily from noon to 7 p.m., but once the hotel is closer to capacity, they will offer brunch daily.
The Castle Gastro Pub, offering chef inspired homemade pub fare designed to pair with their craft beer selection, will be open for happy hour and dinner.
Expanding on the successful concept from Smoking Rooster, they are curing their own meats. Pizza by well-known local chef Earl Elrod is also on the menu. Spyglass, originally scheduled to open in July in the former Room with a View space, will open sometime in 2021.
To round out the business, just outside the resort lobby, is Castle Coffee and Deli, which offers cold drinks and coffees, sundries and souvenirs, with seating in the adjacent courtyard. The plan is to eventually incorporate their own brand of coffee and add a deli featuring their own roasted meats. Down the road, they also plan to add a bakery to make their own breads.
For more information, visit their Facebook page, Sunnyside Café at Bluebeards.