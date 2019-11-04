TEDxSaintThomas has announced that the TEDx series will return to St. Thomas in the spring of 2020 and is accepting applications from individuals interested in speaking at this year’s event.
TEDxStThomas is looking for community members and professionals to present short talks of 15 minutes or less on an engaging topic they are passionate about sharing. Prospective speakers are invited to apply by submitting a paragraph describing the topic they wish to speak about and a copy of their CV to TEDxSaintThomas@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.
TEDxStThomas is a public, ticketed event. First held on St. Thomas in 2015, TEDxStThomas provides the opportunity for Virgin Islanders to come together to share ideas with the community and the world. Past talks have covered a variety of topics including sustainable agriculture, the role of photography in preserving local history, the stories of climate change refugees and solutions to technology addiction. More information can be found on facebook.com/TEDxSaintThomas.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks videos and live speakers combine to spark discussion. A TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.
TED is a nonprofit devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.
