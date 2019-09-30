The U.S. Small Business Administration has graduated 10 companies from its Emerging Leaders program in the USVI, completing the third cycle of the training series offered to small business entrepreneurs in the territory.
“The desire to continue moving our islands forward, even in the most challenging of times, is one of the things that distinguishes the spirit of our people, and it is what distinguishes our graduates today,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo in a news release.
SBA’s Emerging Leaders program offers entrepreneurship education and training focused on small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators. Over the past six months, participants worked with course facilitator Raquel John-Baptiste, mentors, guest experts and their peers to successfully complete the program with a three-year strategic growth action plan for their businesses.
Since inception in the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district, the program has trained 91 small business owners, 22 of which are from the USVI. The program has helped create or retain 807 jobs, and secure more than $11 million in government contracts, according to the SBA. Seventy-five percent of businesses in the district reported to have increased or maintained revenue.
“Emerging Leaders graduates represent the finest examples of Virgin Islands small businesses. Each of them has not only put in a great deal of work into growing their own venture, but has spent time and energy to help their fellow classmates develop strategic growth strategies for their businesses. This collaborative approach to improve the Virgin Islands business community as a whole is at the core of our Emerging Leaders program,” said SBA Virgin Islands Senior Area Manager Wayne Huddleston.
The following V.I. companies completed the program successfully: balter, Bart Enterprises LLC, CrucianPoint LLC, Design Lab Architects, Island Delivery Services, Liberta Corporation, P&P Communication, Reliable Rentals, Sheraw and Associates, and The Bourne Group. Visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders for information.
