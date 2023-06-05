Five advertising industry leaders were recently inducted into the 2023 American Advertising Federation District Inaugural Advertising Hall of Fame, including Virgin Islands businesswoman Terri Brown, CEO of MLB Creative St. Thomas and Orlando.
The event, held in Orlando, Fla., at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, recognized individuals who represent the best of the advertising industry and influencers of culture, entertainment, music, media and multicultural marketing. The individuals distinguished themselves as industry pioneers while recognizing the importance of sharing their time, innovation and wisdom with their communities and through mentoring.
The five recipients, in addition to Brown, are Art Rowbotham, former president of Hall Communications; Pete Barr Sr. founder of Fry/Hammond/Barr, Inc.;Troy Dunn, owner of Dunn & Co., and Chris Spiro, founder, CEO and CCO for Spiro & Associates.
Brown is a 34-year resident of St. Thomas. She and business partner Beth Mock LeBlanc formed MLB Creative, a women-owned Virgin Islands company, in 1997 on St. Thomas. They opened a second office in Orlando in 2000. MLB Creative has become one of the most respected and awarded agencies in the Caribbean. Singling out their work over the last 26 years, Brown listed the U.S. Virgin Islands Olympic logo, Bambooshay — a Virgin Islands digital history game and a publicity stunt that flew in and delivered 9,000 Krispy Kremes to donut-starved islanders on St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, as a few of her favorite projects. Recognizing the need to unify the advertising industry and serve the many agencies and creative businesses in the Caribbean, Brown founded the Caribbean Advertising Federation in 1997 to “shine a light on the talents and unique cultures of the Caribbean”. AAF-Caribbean has grown to be one of the largest local ADDY competitions in the AAF American Advertising Awards nationwide system.
According to the selection committee, “Terri is an example of resilience, unparalleled passion, intelligence and drive. She has persevered through multiple hurricanes and worked with limited access to communications and technology to help her community rebuild.”
Among her career achievements is being awarded the prestigious AAF Jack Phillips Gold Medal in 2013 in recognition of outstanding service to the advertising industry, and serving as the chairman of the Board of the U.S. Virgin Islands Hotel & Tourism Association during COVID. She has impacted lives by mentoring talented young Virgin Islanders, coordinating entrepreneurial workshops with the University of the Virgin Islands and hosting numerous interns in both the St. Thomas and Orlando offices.
“I am most proud of creating environments that encourage greatness. Of giving DJ Deli Banger a start in music recording with a McDonald’s jingle, encouraging and coaching Emmet Prevost during his formative years and enlisting Adam O as a brand personality before he began selling out stadiums,” said Brown. “Every person we’ve helped, taught us just as much as we taught them.”