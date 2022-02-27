ST. THOMAS — Ama Dennis blends island history and culture with creativity and technology in her photography collections displayed at her new The Creative Native Gallery and Studio location in downtown Chalotte Amalie.
A sixth-generation Virgin Islander, Dennis has family ties on St. John, St. Croix and Tortola, but grew up on St. Thomas. After graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1987, she attended Georgia Tech and became an electrical engineer, a career she enjoyed for 30 years, installing power plants around the globe for General Electric.
Despite her technical prowess, Dennis has always had the heart of an artist. She had been dabbling in photography for decades, taking classes when she wasn’t traveling to learn how to do things like develop film, but she is otherwise self-taught.
I’m an artist at soul,” she said. “I always used to draw and paint when I was younger, and I wanted to be an artist when I was growing up, but my mother told me to do something that can make some money. I was always good at science and math, so I became an engineer, but the creative side of me was always there. Photography is the perfect blend of my engineering skills and my artistry and creativity.”
Moving back to St. Thomas in 2018, Dennis decided to pursue her dream of being a full-time photographer. She found out early on that displaying her work in coffee shops made the shop look good, but didn’t result in many sales, so she looked for her own location and found a small space at Fortress Mall (now Prime). She moved into the Grand Hotel Building on the Main Street side just over a week ago.
“This is what I always wanted to do,” said Dennis. “This is my second chapter. I started off at Fortress Mall two years ago and that was my little incubator. I got to figure out how to run the business, what tools I needed and what direction I wanted to go. I never thought I would be in a space like this so soon, but the opportunity came and I said ‘OK, let’s do it.’”
Dennis’s work ranges from coasters and small acrylic blocks for visitors to take home as gifts to a 20-foot panel hanging in V.I. Superior Court. Her photographs are mounted on canvas, acrylic face mounted or framed, all of which she mounts herself. There are also some mounted on metal.
Dennis’s photography focuses on the Virgin Islands and its culture. Her intent is to show the Virgin Islands in the most beautiful light possible “because we could get caught up in all the negativity, but there’s a beauty here and that’s how I choose to present the islands. I’m not living with rose colored glasses on and think we’re perfect. Nowhere in the world is perfect, but I love home. We’re not just sun, sand and sea. I love all the islands. They all have a different flavor, and these images aren’t just beautiful images, they all have a story.”
Those stories are varied, but all have roots in Virgin Islands culture.The images are often named using the local vernacular, with a translation for those not familiar with the language and an explanation of the significance of the subject within Virgin Islands culture. The subjects range from scenes of historic downtown Charlotte Amalie to the making of guavaberry wine, using dijon carafes handed down through generations, to extreme close-ups of local flowers such as bougainvillea and flamboyant.
With her background as an engineer, it’s not surprising to see a bit of high tech in the gallery. There’s an interactive screen with information explaining the surrounding cluster of photos and what Dennis calls “motion art,” with a subtle hint of movement in the waters of a sunset image.
Whatever the subject matter, Dennis is very thoughtful about each image she captures.
“Every image that I take is deliberate,” she said. “I don’t just walk with my camera and just snap away. I very rarely have my camera with me. More often, I’m driving and I’m looking for that next story to tell. How do I capture this and tell the story?”
For more information, call 340-626-0226 or visit thecreativenative.art.