ST. THOMAS — Brothers Dwight and Dwayne Isaac have taken video gaming, something they have enjoyed since the age of 4 or 5, and turned it into a full-time career with their new Virgin Islands Videogame Network Gaming Lounge. With all the latest and greatest games and equipment, the Lounge offers an exceptional gaming experience.
The twins are graduates of Charlotte Amalie High School and attended the University of the Virgin Islands. Throughout their school years, they maintained their interest in video games and even created their own, something they still sometimes do, with Dwayne Isaac focusing on the art and design, while Dwight Isaac leaning more toward coding. One thing was certain. The brothers always knew that they wanted a career in video gaming, whether it was creating games or selling them.
“Video gaming, not just for us, but for most people, is kind of a way to escape, to get away and mellow out. It’s more interactive storytelling. A lot of people look at the recreation of it, but a lot of it, especially today, there are very compelling stories being told and the fact that you’re experiencing these stories in an interactive medium is more engaging,” said Dwayne Isaac.
The Isaac brothers created the Virgin Island Videogame Network in 2015, a Facebook page meant to establish a network where gamers could interact. They missed their younger days when they met other gamers at the Power Play Arcade in Tutu Park Mall, and they wanted to bring back the community aspect of gaming.
As the Facebook page gained traction, the Isaacs started hosting events, first at Windmill 2.0 and then at Arc Vodka on Back Street, offering tournaments, launch parties where people could come and try out brand new games, and meet up and play events. As their popularity grew, they created a Discord channel (Discord is an app in which subscribers can build chat room-like communities) and a YouTube channel.
Just over a year ago, the two started their own podcast to talk about video game culture, anime, Marvel and UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). They started broadcasting from their cars and vacant rooms in their houses before finding an office at the Professional Building adjacent to the Fort Christian parking lot.
“As everything got shut down because of COVID, that’s when we started. People are stuck at home and are looking for things to do. With our podcast, our viewership is not just from here, it’s from BVI, other islands, Ireland and the U.K.,” said Dwight Isaac.
In the meantime, now that they developed a gaming community, they needed a place for that community to meet. At first, they thought they might open an arcade, but with the cost of operation and the issues with WAPA, the idea did not seem feasible. They settled on a gaming lounge, and when the space across from them in the same building became available, they opened the Gaming Lounge in May, a convenient space for island gamers as well as tourists, who might drop off their kids while they shop downtown.
Because the gaming demographic includes a younger audience, Dwight and Dwayne Isaac wanted to make sure their services were affordable and accessible to as many gamers as possible. The Lounge has four stations that can be equipped with PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and can be rented for $25 per hour to play any game you want to try. Gamers who bring their own console pay $10 per hour.
“The $25 is for the station, not per person,” explained Dwight Isaac. “Say two friends want to play on the same station. They can both play for the $25, plus $5 for an additional controller. So, it could be $30 for the two of them, or there could be five friends taking turns for $25 and the only addition is the $5 per extra controller, so it’s a lot more affordable. We also offer a membership for $75 a month for unlimited access.”
A separate premium station with all the latest video games of PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X rents for $35, hooked up to a 120Hz 4K TV, considered the best for console game playing.
“For people in the Virgin Islands who haven’t experienced that because of funds or might have an interest in getting that themselves, they can come here and experience absolutely the best in video gaming,” said Dwayne Isaac. “It’s about $2,000 for the TV. PlayStation 5 is retailing for about $500, but you pretty much can only get them second hand because they are so hard to get. For the whole set up, it’s between $4,000 and $5,000. For most people that’s definitely not in the budget, so they can experience it here.”
The lounge also offers room to watch anime, UFC events and movies. In addition, the Virgin Islands Videogame Network Gaming Lounge also sells T-shirts and video game and anime collectibles and toys that can’t be found elsewhere on island.
The lounge is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m. It is closed Thursdays. Call 340-777-9990 or visit www.vivideogamenetwork.com.