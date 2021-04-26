The Buccaneer Hotel will join Wyndham’s Trademark Collection, according to third-generation owner of the hotel Elizabeth Armstrong.
Armstrong announced that the 340-acre four-star resort has partnered with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to brand the 74-year-old resort for the first time in its history.
Rich in history, The Buccaneer’s property dates to the 1650s when the first building was constructed by a Knight of Malta and was later home to Danish Gov. Christian Leberecht von Prock in the 1700s. The Armstrong family purchased the estate in 1922 as a cattle ranch and in 1947, they opened The Buccaneer as an 11-room inn. They have since transformed it into one of the Caribbean’s landmark resorts.
Ownership, management and staff will remain in place. The “soft branding” as a Trademark Collection by Wyndham encourages luxury properties in its portfolio to retain their independent status and character, while allowing the reach of 86 million Wyndham Rewards members to access the resort via the brand’s reservations system.
Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham’s hotels around the world boast character, charm and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is geared to owners passionate about upholding their hotels’ independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations.
“We are very excited about the opportunities for growth with the increased reach and brand assurance to new markets. The quality of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham affiliates is impressive, and the soft-brand option is a perfect fit for both the present and the long-term growth of the Buccaneer Resort product, while protecting the historic and unique nature of the resort,” said Armstrong.
The transition to the Trademark Collection brand will be completed in the next few months. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.