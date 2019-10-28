Medical tourism could lead to substantial gains for the Virgin Islands’ economy. To that end, Dr. Brian Bacot of Comprehensive Orthopaedic Global — COG — has announced the coming opening of the St. Croix Surgical Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical facility that he said will bring the quality of medical care in the territory to stateside levels.
From general orthopedics to sports medicine, injuries of the spine, joint replacement, the treatment of arthritis and podiatry services, Bacot and the team at COG are island leaders in orthopedics. Bacot graduated summa cum laude from Alabama-Birmingham’s School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Miami School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. He accepted a fellowship in Arthritis and Adult Reconstruction at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham and eventually founded a practice in Atlanta.
Bacot initially came to St. Thomas as a “locum tenens,” temporarily filling in for another physician. Some of his island patients followed him back in Atlanta for additional treatment, urging him to move his practice to the islands and “bring the states to the islands,” which he did in 2008.
“I could never have made a better career choice,” he said. “I could not have had more satisfaction than I do taking care of the people that we take care of here.”
The practice flourished, serving patients on St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola and Anguilla, as well as in Miami. Because there weren’t enough physical therapists in the USVI to handle the volume of patients needing home rehabilitation, he expanded with COG Restore physical therapy centers. Still, to safely treat some patients, Baco said he must take them to facilities in Florida or refer them to a stateside physician that has the capabilities and equipment not available in the territory.
That scenario may change, however, with the opening of the St. Croix Surgical Center, due to open in mid-November. Located in the old Viya building, the complex will be managed by Liberty Medical Development, a partnership of physicians, with office space and a two-room outpatient surgical center with a treatment room.
“We have partners that are general surgeons, spine surgeons, OBGYN, oral maxillofacial, dentistry, ophthalmology…,” said Bacot. “It’s an expansive group of people we are putting together. I think it’s a great thing for St. Croix and we couldn’t have planned the timing better, because it’s also the time that St. Croix has developing growth. With the revitalization of the Limetree refinery, there are more people moving in and we’re post hurricane, so with some of the damages to the hospital, we’ll be able to assist the hospital by augmenting services there.”
With the St. Croix Surgical Center, Bacot sees the development of medical tourism taking several approaches. First and foremost, they are working to develop a reputation for quality work and raise the quality of health care delivered, keeping local health care local so that money is not spent elsewhere. Another is to bring new services into the territory so that people will come from afar to engage in their health care and be able to recover here, staying at V.I. hotels and eating at V.I. restaurants. The center will also be able to more readily service cruise ship passengers and crew with some same-day services and emergency assistance, when needed, said Bacot.
The possibilities for growth don’t stop there, with Bacot working with implant manufacturers and other medical vendors to set up projects to show physicians how to use their products and services. He said he also plans to bring in conferences with multiple doctors to talk about various aspects of health care and develop training programs, bringing professionals to the island to spend their dollars in the V.I. community.
As an extension, Bacot hopes to eventually offer training for locals to pursue careers in the medical industry such as assistants, administration, technicians and equipment maintenance.
“We are trying to stimulate a new source of revenue for the territory,” he said. “The USVI really needs to be the beacon of health care in the Caribbean. We’re looking to be in a leadership position to be able to say that this is quality health care here in the Virgin Islands through the surgical center.”
Call 340-779-2663 for more information.
Commented