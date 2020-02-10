Cigar aficionados love nothing more than to relax with a good cigar and watch the game, but smoking laws prohibit that simple pleasure in most places. With the opening of the Pelican Shop on the St. Thomas Waterfront, cigar lovers will have their own place to indulge freely.
Pelican Shop founder and manager Akil Petersen was born and raised in the Virgin Islands. He moved to Orlando, Fla. for 16 years, but always knew he wanted to return home. Five years ago, after working in various management positions, he felt it was “the right time in my life to come home, so I pulled the trigger and did it.”
With no clear picture as to what he wanted to do when he got back to St. Thomas, Petersen’s father gave him some sage advice before the big move: Think of something you want to do for a living and then set some goals. Taking that advice, Petersen started researching businesses that the Virgin Islands didn’t have, and ultimately drew on his own love of cigars.
“There are no cigar lounges here, and of course, in Orlando, there was one in every shopping mall and on every other corner, he said. “Here’s the gap. I could open a cigar lounge. I didn’t have the money at the time, but that was my goal when I moved back. I was passionate about cigars and that’s something I could do.”
Saving towards that goal, Petersen started a business called AP Cigars three and a half years ago, distributing quality cigars to hotels, the golf course and for events such as weddings. Things were shaping up with the company until hurricanes Irma and Maria hit in 2017. With all the hotels closed, Petersen lost an estimated 95 percent of his business. From there, he has been working on getting investors to be able to move forward with the original idea of a cigar lounge.
“I originally had another location, but it didn’t work out financially during the build out, but one day I walked by on the Waterfront and I saw this space was for lease. It’s a perfect location, because ideally, I wanted to cater to locals and tourists, so I wanted to find the right location where I could do both.”
Situated on the Waterfront in the downtown Charlotte Amalie shopping district, The Pelican Shop allows easy access to tourists during the day, and locals have plenty of parking in the evening.
According to Petersen, though few know it, legislation was passed in 2016 allowing for a cigar lounge. Technically, his license is for a cigar factory, and they do in fact roll their own Island Life brand cigars on the premises.
The main reason Petersen wanted to open a cigar lounge was to offer a comfortable place for people like himself, a safe haven to sit back, enjoy a cigar and watch the game. Petersen notes that only cigar smoking will be allowed, not cigarettes.
“I wanted to create someplace where cigar smokers can come in and feel safe and not be alienated every time we try to smoke somewhere,” he said. “Even smoking 20 feet away from a business, people are nagging us or complaining. Cigars get lumped in with cigarettes, but they are two different products. They are made two different ways. Cigarettes have additives, but with cigars, you don’t really add anything to it. It’s an all handmade product, no toxic chemicals. But I think that’s the bad stigma that cigars get. Whenever legislation is passed, cigars get lumped in with cigarettes because that’s where the money generating comes in. They want to tax us the way they tax cigarettes.”
Ventilation is a big part of the licensing requirements, and Petersen says they are finalizing the large ventilation system this week, with two smaller portable units as backup, so customers will be able to light up inside within days.
The Pelican Shop features a full bar, TVs to watch the game and, of course, lots of cigars. Petersen says he will cap the selection at 100 different cigars, mostly from the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Nicaragua, including his Island Life brand. They will also offer t-shirts, hats, cartons of cigarettes and other merchandise as shipments come in.
The décor is unlike what usually comes to mind for cigar lounges: dark leather chairs and rich mahogany woods. Instead, Petersen took the opposite approach, going for more of a modern industrial look. Leather seating in light Caribbean colors are clustered around the TV to watch the game in the open and airy space, and one wall is covered in rustic repurposed metal roofing.
“I just wanted to give it a little Caribbean flair, a little modern, and nice and clean,” Petersen said. “I want women to be able to come here and feel comfortable, too. That was the plan.’
The Pelican Shop opened its doors on Super Bowl Sunday, and will have a grand opening sometime in early March. Hours of operation are Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., though closing hours are flexible. Call 340-725-1385 for more details. Their website, www.thepelicanshopvi.com, will be on line soon.
