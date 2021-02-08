SEAT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, the nonprofit division of SEAT Caribbean, has announced the launch of the Three Queens Ventures Women’s Business Accelerator Program, which aims to support female entrepreneurs in the U.S. Virgin Islands who are interested in growing or expanding their businesses.
Three Queens Ventures was made possible, in part, through a grant furnished by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. The initial focus of the program will be on female artists, craftspeople, designers and small batch manufacturers who reside in and whose products are made and manufactured in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through an individualized business development program, each entrepreneur will enhance her skills, acquire new knowledge and training, learn best business practices and receive mentorship and guidance from professionals within their industry. Additionally, every participant will have an opportunity to access seed funding and potential market partnerships that are critical to her business.
Three Queens Ventures aims to build a collective comprising of a network of like-minded women whose primary objective is to scale their existing business for success, while providing employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of the territory.
“We look forward to providing a platform and an opportunity for creative women to build and enhance their brands — in a supportive and empowering environment,” said Beverly Goodwine, co-founder of SEAT Caribbean/SEAT IEC.
“We are excited to launch the venture and look forward to helping the women maximize their potential,” said co-founder Sonja Sulcer.