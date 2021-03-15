Who would have thought that a tiny art gallery on a tiny island with a tiny population would offer art from so many local artists? The Crossing Art Gallery (and shaved ice stand) on Water Island, with a population of less that 200, features the artwork of 22 local artists and artisans in a colorful tiny house-style gallery located where the island’s roads intersect.
Owned and operated by Colleen Tapp and her partners Mark and Lori Sims, The Crossing seems to be a perfect little slice of Water Island life.
Tapp, originally from Michigan, has her bachelor of fine arts degree from Wayne University in Detroit. When the gallery she was working in was shutting down, Tapp thought that would be the perfect time for an adventure.
Although she had never heard of Water Island before, she took a chance and came down in 2013. She worked at a B and B for a couple of months, met her future husband and knew she had to make the move permanent.
Tapp bartended for five years, then managed Heidi’s Honeymoon Grill, also on Water Island. She also cleaned pools (and still does), a skill she picked up during her college years, and would hold the occasional small art show of her work at Heidi’s.
Mark and Lori Sims own and operate Water Island’s Virgin Islands Campground. Mark Sims first came to the Virgin Islands in 1987 on a whim and bought a small sailboat that he lived on for two and a half years.
He returned to the states, married, had two daughters and brought his wife Lori to the island for the first time in 2003. During a trip in 2005, they learned about the Virgin Islands Campground and dreamed of coming back to own a business like it.
“I said to give it 10 years, because I knew the people who had it were getting older, and we’ll come back and see if they’ve still got it,” said Sims. “We came back and it was up for sale because the owners were ready to retire. We gladly stepped into the role and we’ve had somewhere around 300 five-star reviews in the last three and a half years on TripAdvisor so far.”
As for the gallery, Tapp thought it would be great to have everybody on Water Island come together and be able to have a place to sell their artwork all the time.
According to Sims, he and his wife wanted to do something that was communal, looking to promote the talent on the island, and loved the idea of shaved ice. Between them, the idea for The Crossing was born.
At first, in 2018, they started selling local artwork on the beach every Sunday under a little tent with five artists. Then it became twice a week, and then three times a week, and they knew it was time to build something more permanent, refitting an old boat trailer to house the gallery.
The day they were finally able to open the doors of the new location atop the hill was the same day the government ordered small businesses to close because of COVID-19. They opened sporadically during the next months, took some time off for hurricane season and were back in full swing by October.
For such a small space, The Crossing offers a variety of items. There’s work by Tapp and Lori Sims as well as paintings by Art Lafranchise, pearls and leather jewelry by Christi Rosell, stained glass by Ray and Sherry Lopez, hand painted ornaments by Teri Pearsall, sea turtle photography by Mike Bonello and resin coasters by fisherman Derick Quetel. Pamela Pandella creates greeting cards while Linda Giddly paints on tiles and Beth McConnell and her sister Laura make jewelry out of sea glass and beach stones. You’ll find tea towels, mugs, stickers, prints, candles and masks. And, of course, there is the shaved ice.
“For less than 200 year-round residents, 22 is a big percentage,” said Tapp. “Artistic people are sort of drawn to places like Water Island and I think that to be here, you have to be a certain type of person and be flexible. I notice these people think creatively. They are always handy at certain things people need, like cutting boards or masks, so it probably grew from necessity.”
The handful of businesses on Water Island have certainly seen a change since the pandemic hit, and not all in a bad way.
Rather than a lot of cruise passengers visiting Honeymoon Beach for the day, The Crossing is seeing more boat charter and bed and breakfast guests. These tourists spend more time on the island and are willing to buy a more substantial souvenir of their trip and support the community.
“We were shut down at the camp ground for months,” said Sims. “Now it’s coming back in a different way. They used to book six months or a year out. Now it’s within the month, because they can travel now. I think the trend is going to be like that for a while. We’re nice and busy, and hopefully it will stay that way until at least May.”
“We’re very happy to see how the Virgin Islands is changing with this new version of tourism and happy to be a part of it,” added Tapp.
The Crossing is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 340-514-6790 for more information.