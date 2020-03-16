The new Thrifty Stationery Store held its grand opening on Friday in the Old Clarence Thomas Building, across from the traffic lights in Pasea Estate on Tortola. The store is a one stop stationery and gifting supply business that will offer a wide range of items from various brands at affordable prices to the residents of the British Virgin Islands. Owner Kenya Jeffers, a graphic designer and visual arts teacher at Elmore Stoutt High School, intends to open a future location on Virgin Gorda.
“After hurricanes Irma and Maria plans were put on hold for a couple of years, and it is thrilling to be able to finally open Thrifty Stationery Store,” said Jeffers.
For more information call 284-442-1998 or email thriftystationerystore@gmail.com.
