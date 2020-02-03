A new tourism brand was unveiled by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism for the island of St. Croix at a recent press breakfast at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Nassau, Bahamas.
“St. Croix: A vibe like no other” highlights several personalities from the St. Croix community as its main voices and is designed to strengthen the demand for the island as a tourist destination. As an example, Chef Lamar Bough was on hand to serve a traditional Crucian breakfast to attendees.
“Through the eyes, art and expertise of Crucians we can present the breadth and depth of experiences the island has to offer. Through chefs, mixologists, musicians, tour guides, artisans and other professionals we will explore the Crucian vibe,” Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte explained, adding “I am excited to roll out our marketing strategy to position St. Croix as a destination with its own identity and one whose tourism potential is limitless.”
Commissioner Boschulte reported that on the heels of a successful 2019/2020 Crucian Christmas Festival, which attracted visitors from around the world, the island of St. Croix is poised for a strong tourism performance this year.
“We believe that St. Croix is going to be the big new attraction for tourism in the Caribbean,” said Boschulte, who said the people, cuisine, history and culture of the destination, coupled with its laid-back vibe, will help position St. Croix as a “go-to” Caribbean destination throughout the new marketing campaign.
After the hurricanes of 2017, the islands saw major dips in arrivals with reduced accommodations. However, according to Boschulte, two years later, airline capacity on St. Croix is ahead of pre-storm levels, with an increase of 7.9 percent in visitor arrivals by air to St. Croix over 2018. This summer, St. Croix will welcome a third American Airlines daily flight from Miami between June 4 and August 17. The carrier also recently extended Charlotte-St. Croix flights from Saturday-only to daily during the peak Christmas period.
“With Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino reopening, the Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort & Spa undergoing a major refurbishment, the continued growth of the sharing economy and the oil refinery preparing to deliver fuel supplies this year, St. Croix will no doubt be a preferred destination on the radars of leisure and business travelers,” said Boschulte.
The campaign will focus on digital and social media, including Spotify and Pandora, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Print and broadcast will launch in late February and early March.
St. Thomas and St. John will continue to be promoted under the overarching United States Virgin Islands banner.
