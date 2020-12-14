The Virgin Islands Tourism Department and its Division of Festivals are spreading holiday cheer with their Shopping Holiday Online Party, an online opportunity for local businesses to promote their products and services to on- and off-island shoppers.
The virtual platform, which launched Saturday, offers three nights of shopping while enjoying local entertainment. The next two shopping event dates are Friday with Cool Session Brass and Saturday with Spectrum Band from 6 to 9 p.m. The online action will stream live on Facebook at @USVIFestivals.
“This year has been an extremely challenging one for our local businesses,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, who explained that the initiative will help strengthen the viability of local enterprises over the holidays, while engaging communities at home and abroad in “great fun and excitement” during this season of giving.
A dozen confirmed businesses are participating in USVI S.H.O.P. including:
• Ceramics by Kedisha (handmade ceramics).
• ib Designs (handmade jewelry).
• La Vajen Co. (natural feminine care line).
• Leatherback Brewing (Virgin Islands craft beer).
• Lulee St. John (apparel, clothing, accessories, home and lifestyle goods).
• My Girlfriend’s Closet (women’s apparel and accessories).
• Mutiny Island Vodka (vodka made from breadfruit).
• Ocean Surfari (inshore and offshore sport fishing and snorkeling adventures).
• VI BOSS (apparel and accessories).
• SkyMED USVI (medical emergency evacuation memberships).
• The Strategy Group (marketing consulting services).
WestCare The Village (medical/health care facility).
Businesses interested in participating in the USVI S.H.O.P. online experience must register by email at usvishop@usvitourism.vi, develop a display and video ad and participate via a Zoom link to promote their products or services
For more information about USVI S.H.O.P., contact Ian Turnbull at iturnbull@usvitourism.vi.