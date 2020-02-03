The compliance feature in the Division of Corporations and Trademark’s online Catalyst system has been activated and is now functional, according to Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach.
The feature will provide business entities and trade name owners with email notifications informing them of filings that are past due and filings with upcoming due dates.
Trade name registrations are subject to administrative cancellation if renewals are not submitted every two years on the sixth month of the anniversary date of registration.
“Business entities are already receiving email notifications indicating what annual report filings are past due and upcoming due dates. Trade name owners are also receiving email notifications informing them of what renewal filings are past due and upcoming due dates,” said Roach.
To conduct business in the U.S. Virgin Islands in a name other than their own, the business name must first be registered with the Division of Corporations and Trademarks and maintain a status of active/in good standing or current. As required by the Virgin Islands Code, business entities that owe one or more years of franchise tax filings will be administratively dissolved by the Division of Corporations and Trademarks. Names of administratively dissolved business entities and trade names become available to the next filer that submits an application and pays the registration fee.
Notice to business entities that are candidates for administrative dissolution are being sent via mail. If no action is taken to pay delinquent franchise taxes to the Division of Corporations and Trademarks, administrative dissolution will take effect after Nov. 15.
For additional information, contact the Division of the Corporations and Trademarks on St. Thomas at 340-774-2991 and on St. Croix at 340-773-6449 or visit www.ltg.gov.vi.
