A new partnership between the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association and Trip Mate, will offer U.S. travelers to the Caribbean travel protection if the unexpected happens with a visit booked at participating member hotels.
One of the global leaders in administering protection to travelers and hotels, Trip Mate joins the association so that member hotels can offer a comprehensive travel protection plan that covers cancellations, interruptions, delays, baggage mishaps and medical situations that may arise during a trip.
Frank Comito, CEO and director general of the tourism association, noted that “people planning travel during these unprecedented times are concerned about the unpredictable, but their worries may be eased with coverage under our CHTA Member Exclusive Travel Protection Plan.”
He said the plan helps to protect guests as well as the health of hotel revenues, and comes at a time when more travelers are looking for added assurances to protect themselves before they take to the skies.
The group’s travel protection plan covers a guest’s hotel booking and additional transportation expenses if a guest needs to interrupt a trip due to a covered reason, which includes sickness and COVID-19-related illnesses.
The plan is available to members of both Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association as well as national and local hotel associations. Properties that are not members can also take advantage of the offer for a limited time.
The plan is applicable only to U.S. citizens or residents.
Comito emphasized that hotels which are not currently offering opt-in traveler insurance to further support their cancellation policies are missing an opportunity to generate more business, as consumers are increasingly looking for added assurances.
A recent survey by Oracle and Skift reveals that with so much uncertainty ahead, consumers are also demanding flexible cancellation and refund policies, which travel insurance helps to address.
The tourism chief also noted that due to the pandemic, “a growing number of countries throughout the world, including several in the Caribbean, now require travel protection to enter their country.”
He said the plan provides both guests and hosts “a way to protect your investment when it comes to travel planning.”
For more information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/travel-protection-plan.