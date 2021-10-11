ST. THOMAS — Sitting behind the counter painting a calabash bowl, retired educator Tulip Fleming lets her creativity flow at her Tropical Creations Gallery & Boutique & Culture Center on Main Street. Filled with pieces Fleming herself created, Tropical Creations offers one-of-a-kind pieces promoting V.I. culture with an artistic flair.
Born in Antigua, Fleming moved to St. Thomas at the age of 16. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of the Virgin Islands and a master’s degree in English from the University of Connecticut. She spent 30 years as an educator in the Virgin Islands, teaching English and theater at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, managing the gifted program for the Education Department for five years and managing the advanced placement program for five years. An accomplished playwright, Fleming has written, produced and directed numerous plays. She retired in 2005.
Retirement unleashed a new facet of Fleming’s creativity. She started out making simple stained planters out of calabash gourds for her numerous orchid plants, and soon started selling them at the art fairs at Tillett Gardens and at the cultural fair during Carnival. She has gone on to incorporate paints, wood burning, clay, beads and other embellishments.
Due to the popularity of her pieces, Fleming opened a small store, first in International Plaza, then Royal Dane Mall, and now on Main Street. A self-taught artist, Fleming has branched out to creating pieces using other natural eco-friendly materials indigenous to the Caribbean to explore creative ways to inspire the preservation and celebration of Caribbean culture. She offers her own batik designs, coconut and calabash items such as bowls, napkin rings, Christmas ornaments and more, and works with madras fabric to embellish items such as hats, head wraps, T-shirts, collars and other accessories.
Much of her calabash work is done in the store. Because some visitors doubted whether she did the picking, cleaning and sanding herself, Fleming placed photos of herself doing just that throughout the store.
“Part of my goals is to share the culture, so the store is very culturally relevant. As you walk through, you’re going to see photos of me picking or sanding calabash with information on the history and cultural origins of the calabash, so people can read about it as they move through the store,” she said. “People come in and see me working, sometimes literally standing outside the door sanding calabash. Every piece is hand sanded and I do all my panting here. People are just very happy to see me working on a piece and it actually helps sell something.”
Although many of the items at Tropical Creations are Fleming’s own handiwork, she also sells local books, hand painted silk and batik clothing, work by other artists, handmade jewelry and fair trade items such as bags from Ghana signed by the women who made them. She tries to find unusual pieces that aren’t easily found elsewhere.
With the two hurricanes in 2017, issues with the buildings at her first two locations, moving to her Main Street location during heavy construction on the road during the downtown beautification project and now the pandemic, business has not been easy for Fleming.
“I moved here when they were working on the road, and so many days, the roads were blocked off and you’d be standing here, and there was nobody walking down the street,” she said. “So many doors were closed on Main Street. People would get to a certain point and it would look like nothing is happening, and you’d watch them turn back. It has been tough, between the two hurricanes and the construction, and the pandemic affected business tremendously. Some people survived the hurricanes, but couldn’t survive the construction or COVID.”
According to Fleming, business picked up a bit in June and July when hotels and Airbnb were filling up, but traditionally, September and October are slow, even in “normal” times.
“It’s not a busy time, kids are back in school, it’s hurricane season and you don’t have the traffic, so that’s when I create, go to trade shows or go on vacation,” said Fleming. “There’s no inventory because they are all one-of-a kind pieces, so this is really the ideal time to create some more things.”
Tropical Creations is located on Main Street across from Palm Passage and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 340-777-2787 or visit the Tropical Creations Galley & Boutique & Cultural Center Facebook page for more information.