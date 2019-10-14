Florida-based Tropical Ocean Airways has announced the launch of a major expansion in the Caribbean.
Specializing in seaplane flights, Tropical Ocean plans to establish a seaplane base in Puerto Rico. The new San Juan base will be added to its existing bases in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, which provide charter and regularly scheduled flights to the Bahamas.
The new flights will include private charters, scheduled flights and cargo services, including flights to all Puerto Rico airports, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and other destinations.
Charter flights will include destinations such as Necker Island, Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla, the company said.
Flights will depart both from the Jet Aviation fixed-base operator at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, along with the Bahia Urbana dock in Old San Juan.
“Modern amphibious seaplane service has been proven to improve connectivity in hard-to-reach areas with less environmental impact,” said Tropical Ocean Airways CEO Rob Ceravolo said. “Our entire team of over 100 aviation professionals is committed to our investment in the Puerto Rico tourism and aviation industries, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to bring our luxury service to the island. We are excited to call Puerto Rico our second home and look forward to growing in the region.”
