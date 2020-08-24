The Tropical Treasure Hunt Company on St. Thomas has been recognized as a 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award-winner for attractions. Based on a full year of reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners consistently receive great traveler feedback that place them in the top 10 percent of experiences in the world.
Anthony Schultz, the founder and owner of Tropical Treasure Hunt, said in a statement, “we are humbled and honored to win this award. It is a testament to the memorable adventures that we strive to create for our clients, both residents of St. Thomas, USVI, as well as those visiting our beautiful island on vacation. We know travelers and locals have lots of options for entertainment, so for adventure seekers to choose our unique experience, and enjoy it enough to take time out of their day to write a candid review of their experience is incredible.
He added, “We are proud to have earned over 100 reviews with five out of five ‘excellent’ ratings. Our business started with a guy trying to impress his girlfriend with a tailored treasure hunt with no intentions of making a career out of it. Years later, that same focus on customizing treasure hunts for each client has allowed for memories to be made for people from all over the globe and I found my life’s calling. To have that same lady as my partner in life and business has been a dream come true.”
Tropical Treasure Hunt offers half-day treasure hunts that give clients the opportunity to experience the top attractions, bars and beaches on St. Thomas while hunting for clues to find a buried treasure to celebrate any personal event, corporate team-building or just for fun. They now offer augmented reality GPS adventures that allow clients to live out a video game using gadgets while interacting with their environment.
“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”
To see travelers’ reviews and popular adventures of Tropical Treasure Hunt, visit TripAdvisor.com/TropicalTreasureHunt.